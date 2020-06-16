Advanced search

Firefighters rescue councillor injured and trapped in a dyke after chasing her runaway dog - they also rescued her husband after he got stuck trying to free her

PUBLISHED: 19:58 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:58 16 June 2020

Cllr Anne Hay, whose new after dinner story will involve chasing after her dog, falling into a ditch, her husband also getting trapped trying to rescue her, and fire crews rescuing them both. Picture; ARCHANT

Cllr Anne Hay, whose new after dinner story will involve chasing after her dog, falling into a ditch, her husband also getting trapped trying to rescue her, and fire crews rescuing them both. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A passer-by called the fire service after spotting his local councillor trapped in a mud filled ditch – alongside her husband who had also got trapped trying to rescue her.

Cllr Anne Hay tripped, hurt her foot and fell into the dyke near her Chatteris home after going after her runaway pet dog.

“I must admit I didn’t realise our local ditches run so deep,” said Cllr Hall. “I was completely stuck in the water and mud”.

She said her neighbour heard her and “shouted to my husband who came to find me. But he, too, got stuck trying to get me out.

“A walker came by and told her ‘I think you need the fire brigade’ and called them,” she said.

Chatteris fire service responded within seven minutes, said Cllr Hay, and put down a ladder to get her husband out first.

She said that I had “hit my head - I think it might have knocked me out. Any way an ambulance came and took me to hospital”.

You may also want to watch:

Released later, Cllr Hay has a painful memory of the day as she is sporting a black eye and a painful foot.

Her rescue happened shortly after 7pm on Saturday and followed a visit from her daughter and son-in-law for lunch.

Later, said Cllr Hay, she had a glass of wine with her neighbour who had popped in but her pet dog Truffles got out when she opened the door to bid her visitor farewell.

Her Chinese crested powder puff ball was in the doghouse for a while but after owning Truffles for eight years she quickly forgave the family pet.

And she has vowed to abide by her husband’s new motto following the rescue mission which is to “not go chasing after bloody dogs.

“And especially not if you’re still wearing the rubber clogs you’d normally use for gardening”.

Cllr Hay, a Chatteris town, Fenland district and Cambridgeshire county councillor, decided early on to tell her friends what had happened.

“What not to do on a Saturday night, go chasing after my runaway dog down Blackmill Drove, lose my footing and end up in the bottom of a mud filled ditch surrounded by nettles,” was how she described it. “Seriously many thanks to firefighters for rescuing both me and my husband (who waded in after me to try to get me out then got into trouble himself.)

“I cannot thank them and the paramedics enough”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Latest from the Cambs Times

Firefighters rescue councillor injured and trapped in a dyke after chasing her runaway dog - they also rescued her husband after he got stuck trying to free her

Cllr Anne Hay, whose new after dinner story will involve chasing after her dog, falling into a ditch, her husband also getting trapped trying to rescue her, and fire crews rescuing them both. Picture; ARCHANT

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Prince William praises Norfolk hospital staff during first lockdown visit

The Duke of Cambridge meets paramedic staff, maintaining social distancing, from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to the Ambulance Station in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Photo : Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Stagecoach criticised for not forcing passengers to wear face coverings

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on public transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24