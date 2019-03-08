Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland District councillors approve one planning application and refuse two others

PUBLISHED: 16:13 27 June 2019

Cllr Dave Connor who is the newly appointed chairman of Fenland Council planning committe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Cllr Dave Connor who is the newly appointed chairman of Fenland Council planning committe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

Fenland District Council granted planning application approval for the erection of two four-bedroom single storey homes on land just south east of 182 Wype Road in Eastrea going against the advice of the council's planning officer.

Chairman, Cllr David Connor heard at the meeting of the planning committee (June 19) that the houses were out of character both in size and design for Eastrea which is classed as a 'small village'.

Cllr Connor said: "I understand that the site lies immediately adjacent to a working farm, and the noise impacts from the operation of the farm have not properly been taking into consideration by the developers."

However, an undertaking was given to the members that full noise reduction materials would be use to soften the impact of the farm operation on the residents, and that the current application was in fact an updated amendment to a withdrawn application for similar dwellings on the site from March 2019.

Members voted to go against the planning officer's recommendation, and granted to the planning application with the conditions agreed with the committee chairman in respect of noise.

Two other planning applications were refused by the committee, both of which were made in agreement with the recommendation of planning officers.

Plans for up to five dwellings on land north of 3A-15 High Road, Gorefield was refused on the grounds that the proposed designs are far too large and out of character with Gorefield, which is classified as a 'small village'.

You may also want to watch:

It was considered that the development would erode the countryside character of the plot, instead introducing a ribbon-development from which an urbanising effect would result.

Finally, the site was in a flood plain with a medium to high risk of flooding in the future, and while the applicant had submitted a flood test appraisal it could not be shown that at any time in the future the risk of flooding could be reduced to 'low'.

On that basis the application was refused.

The final application refusal was for up to 15 homes, outline applications only, on land north of 17 Doddington Road, Benwick which would require the demolition of a series of existing garage buildings.

The application was similar to one that had been refused in May 2018, and the current refusal was for the same reasons - the development was considered too high a density of dwellings for the size of land and the area in which the properties were planned.

The settlement of Benwick is identified as a 'small village', and a development of this scale was considered by the members to be too large and out of character for the area.

The application also failed to pass either of the required flood expectation surveys. The application was refused.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Metro Mayor challenged on Kings Dyke funding and when project will be completed

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Fenland District councillors approve one planning application and refuse two others

Cllr Dave Connor who is the newly appointed chairman of Fenland Council planning committe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Hundreds enjoy the party at Whittlesey Music Festival

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sounds of headliners The Fedz and Stevie H at Whittlesey Music Festival. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Care home residents in March treated to debut fashion show

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists