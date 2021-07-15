Published: 3:21 PM July 15, 2021

Re-enactors who set out across the Fens to revive the actions of Hereward the Wake have raised over £2,500 for charity.

Hereward, played by Lewis Kirkbride, and his Band of Men left for Ely Cathedral from Peterborough Cathedral last month for mental health charity ManHealth.

A post on the WakeHereward Project Facebook page praised Lewis for the trek of over 40 miles along the Hereward Way.

The post read: “Last month, Lewis was magnificent in his role as Hereward when he hiked over 40 miles in four-and-a-half stone of armour to commemorate Hereward and raise funds for charity.

Lewis Kirkbride taking a break did a magnificent job in his role as Hereward. On Monday 12th July the fundraiser website was closed raising £2580.35 for ManHealth Charity in the inaugural year of the Hereward Rising! event featuring the Hereward Charity Challenge. #WakeHereward pic.twitter.com/d66aGoHxVK — Hereward the Wake (@WakeHereward) July 14, 2021

“As from July 12, the donation website is now closed with £2580.25 raised for ManHealth in the inaugural year of the Hereward Rising event featuring the Hereward Charity Challenge.”

Lewis Kirkbride re-enacted Hereward the Wake as part of the charity challenge for ManHealth. - Credit: WakeHereward Project

It continued: “Special thanks go out to Paul Bannister and Louise Underwood at ManHealth and we look forward to working with Lewis again in the future.”