Hereward the Wake marches onto £2,500 raised for charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:21 PM July 15, 2021   
Hereward the Wake and his Band of Men march from Peterborough Cathedral

The Hereward Charity Challenge raised over £2,500 for mental health charity ManHealth. - Credit: Terry Harris

Re-enactors who set out across the Fens to revive the actions of Hereward the Wake have raised over £2,500 for charity. 

Hereward, played by Lewis Kirkbride, and his Band of Men left for Ely Cathedral from Peterborough Cathedral last month for mental health charity ManHealth. 

A post on the WakeHereward Project Facebook page praised Lewis for the trek of over 40 miles along the Hereward Way. 

The post read: “Last month, Lewis was magnificent in his role as Hereward when he hiked over 40 miles in four-and-a-half stone of armour to commemorate Hereward and raise funds for charity.    

“As from July 12, the donation website is now closed with £2580.25 raised for ManHealth in the inaugural year of the Hereward Rising event featuring the Hereward Charity Challenge.” 

Lewis Kirkbride played Hereward the Wake for the charity challenge across the Fens

Lewis Kirkbride re-enacted Hereward the Wake as part of the charity challenge for ManHealth. - Credit: WakeHereward Project

It continued: “Special thanks go out to Paul Bannister and Louise Underwood at ManHealth and we look forward to working with Lewis again in the future.” 

