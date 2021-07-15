Hereward the Wake marches onto £2,500 raised for charity
- Credit: Terry Harris
Re-enactors who set out across the Fens to revive the actions of Hereward the Wake have raised over £2,500 for charity.
Hereward, played by Lewis Kirkbride, and his Band of Men left for Ely Cathedral from Peterborough Cathedral last month for mental health charity ManHealth.
A post on the WakeHereward Project Facebook page praised Lewis for the trek of over 40 miles along the Hereward Way.
The post read: “Last month, Lewis was magnificent in his role as Hereward when he hiked over 40 miles in four-and-a-half stone of armour to commemorate Hereward and raise funds for charity.
“As from July 12, the donation website is now closed with £2580.25 raised for ManHealth in the inaugural year of the Hereward Rising event featuring the Hereward Charity Challenge.”
It continued: “Special thanks go out to Paul Bannister and Louise Underwood at ManHealth and we look forward to working with Lewis again in the future.”