News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

HGV driver courses set up to help meet critical shortages

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:05 AM October 20, 2021    Updated: 11:10 AM October 20, 2021
Too few people are considering a career as an HGV driver because of a lack of understanding of the industry

Too few people are considering a career as an HGV driver because of a lack of understanding of the industry and perceptions about working hours, pay and conditions. - Credit: Steve Williams

Training has started for more local HGV drivers to help tackle critical shortages affecting people and businesses. 

The shortage of drivers has come into sharp focus with fuel and other supply chain issues leading to a lack of available goods across a range of sectors, including food.

With the average HGV drivers being 55, and only 2% under the age of 25, many are coming up to retirement and there's not enough young drivers to replace them.

The training courses are being funded by The Combined Authority through its devolved control of the adult education budget for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

Under the adult education programme, Peterborough College will provide a route into driver training. 

You may also want to watch:

A new independent training provider, System Group, has also been commissioned to train more drivers. 

System Group will work with local employers through a specifically set up Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to identify suitable candidates and train them to get their HGV licence. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
  2. 2 Man found dead in March
  3. 3 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  1. 4 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  2. 5 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  3. 6 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'
  4. 7 Inspirational teen's charity walk raises £500 to support ill children
  5. 8 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
  6. 9 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire

“The HGV driver shortages are a sharp reminder of the importance of skills,” said Mayor Dr Nik Johnson. 

“This is obviously a national issue, but it also is a local one, and we have moved quickly to see what we can do. 

“We’re doing our bit by training up more drivers locally, supporting employers who desperately need new staff, and helping people into good jobs and careers. 

“The training is about good outcomes, so it also includes work experience and a guaranteed job interview. 

“We are flexible, know our region, and have good relationships with local training providers, colleges and employers to ensure that our funding makes the biggest difference possible.” 

Too few people are considering a career as an HGV driver because of a lack of understanding of the industry and perceptions about working hours, pay and conditions. 

The aim is to train an initial 45 HGV drivers via both Peterborough College and System Group, and, if successful, there is potential to build further long-term capacity. 

The courses are free and trainees must be aged over 19 and live in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

Cambridgeshire
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A47 Fen Road March to Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Highways

Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon