Lorry driver caught eating a yoghurt at the wheel after ‘weaving between’ motorway lanes
PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 November 2020
A lorry driver spotted weaving between lanes on the motorway was caught “enjoying a yoghurt” while behind the wheel.
Police officers stopped the driver on the M1 on Wednesday, November 25 after they suspected he was using a mobile phone while driving.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit pulled up alongside the HGV and made a shocking discovery.
A spokesperson said: “We spotted this HGV on the M1 weaving between the lane markings.
“When we drew up alongside, expecting to see mobile phone use, the driver was enjoying a yogurt at the wheel using his forearms to steer.
“Driver reported and stern words given.”
Cambs Cops tweeted: “When @roadpoliceBCH officers spotted this HGV weaving between lanes, they promptly pulled it over
“What do you think was causing such strange driving? Tiredness? Drink / drugs?
“No, the driver was eating a yoghurt at the wheel, not ‘Mullered’ at all. Reported!”
