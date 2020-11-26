Advanced search

Lorry driver caught eating a yoghurt at the wheel after ‘weaving between’ motorway lanes

PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 November 2020

This lorry driver was stopped on the M1 and was caught eating a yoghurt while behind the wheel. Picture: Twitter/BCH Road Policing

A lorry driver spotted weaving between lanes on the motorway was caught “enjoying a yoghurt” while behind the wheel.

Police officers stopped the driver on the M1 on Wednesday, November 25 after they suspected he was using a mobile phone while driving.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit pulled up alongside the HGV and made a shocking discovery.

A spokesperson said: “We spotted this HGV on the M1 weaving between the lane markings.

“When we drew up alongside, expecting to see mobile phone use, the driver was enjoying a yogurt at the wheel using his forearms to steer.

“Driver reported and stern words given.”

Cambs Cops tweeted: “When @roadpoliceBCH officers spotted this HGV weaving between lanes, they promptly pulled it over

“What do you think was causing such strange driving? Tiredness? Drink / drugs?

“No, the driver was eating a yoghurt at the wheel, not ‘Mullered’ at all. Reported!”

