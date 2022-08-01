Hickathrift House hold community friends and family BBQ
- Credit: Hickathrift House
Hickathrift House Care Home in Wisbech invited staff, residents, relatives, volunteers and the local community to a community barbecue that was held on the home’s grounds on July 23, 2022.
Friends and family of residents, staff at the home and local neighbours stopped at the event.
They enjoyed music, join in on a mixture of garden games from swing ball to beanbag toss and enjoy a range of barbecue food prepared by the care homes head chef, Nigel Coleman.
Resident ambassador, Barrie, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people.
“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Paula Colman, general manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hickathrift House are dedicated to making magical moments for residents and their loved ones, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.”