Hickathrift House hold community friends and family BBQ

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:43 AM August 1, 2022
A group of friends come together to enjoy the Hickathrift barbecue

A group of friends come together to enjoy the Hickathrift barbecue - Credit: Hickathrift House

Hickathrift House Care Home in Wisbech invited staff, residents, relatives, volunteers and the local community to a community barbecue that was held on the home’s grounds on July 23, 2022. 

A daughter and son in law visit their 100 year old mother

A daughter and son in law visit their 100 year old mother - Credit: Hickathrift House

Friends and family of residents, staff at the home and local neighbours stopped at the event. 

A mother, father and daughter enjoying the barbecue

A mother, father and daughter enjoying the barbecue - Credit: Hickathrift House

They enjoyed music, join in on a mixture of garden games from swing ball to beanbag toss and enjoy a range of barbecue food prepared by the care homes head chef, Nigel Coleman. 

Hickathrift House head chef, Nigel Coleman

Hickathrift House head chef, Nigel Coleman - Credit: Hickathrift House

Resident ambassador, Barrie, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. 

A father daughter duo enjoying the day

A father daughter duo enjoying the day - Credit: Hickathrift House

“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.” 

Paula Colman, general manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hickathrift House are dedicated to making magical moments for residents and their loved ones, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.” 


Wisbech News

