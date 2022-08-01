Hickathrift House hold community friends and family BBQ

A group of friends come together to enjoy the Hickathrift barbecue - Credit: Hickathrift House

Hickathrift House Care Home in Wisbech invited staff, residents, relatives, volunteers and the local community to a community barbecue that was held on the home’s grounds on July 23, 2022.

A daughter and son in law visit their 100 year old mother - Credit: Hickathrift House

Friends and family of residents, staff at the home and local neighbours stopped at the event.

A mother, father and daughter enjoying the barbecue - Credit: Hickathrift House

They enjoyed music, join in on a mixture of garden games from swing ball to beanbag toss and enjoy a range of barbecue food prepared by the care homes head chef, Nigel Coleman.

Hickathrift House head chef, Nigel Coleman - Credit: Hickathrift House

Resident ambassador, Barrie, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people.

A father daughter duo enjoying the day - Credit: Hickathrift House

“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Paula Colman, general manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hickathrift House are dedicated to making magical moments for residents and their loved ones, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.”



