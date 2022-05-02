High Sheriff Caroline Bewes DL awarded certificates of thanks for services rendered to eight people at a ceremony in Whittlesey.

Owen Bosworth who has volunteered across many areas including Fenland Youth Radio.

Pauline Richards has retired after 30 years with St John Ambulance where she was unit manager.

Liam Osler is 12 and a weekly host on Fenland Youth Radio. Last year he won the Young Inspirational DJ award for the country.

Rita Jolley is a past town councillor but was recognised for being a JP for 22 years in Peterborough. She is also secretary of the Royal British Legion.

Geoff Howes is a founding member and key person for the Whittlesey Park Run. He is also a volunteer station adopter.

Roy Bridson, a volunteer river bailiff, who helps to tackle illegal fishing and poaching, and provides updates on river issues.

Sue Piergianni , town council clerk, recognised for 14 years of service.

Cllr David Mason mayor, who among numerous citations was recognised for his 30 years' service as a church warden.