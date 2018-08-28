Highfield Academy in Littleport awarded £2,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help community scheme to improve outside play equipment

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay officially opened Highfield Academy in September 2018. Picture: Steve Barclay. Archant

Children at Highfield Academy in Littleport can enjoy “an exciting adventure” every time they use the playground thanks to a £2,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help community scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money will be used to bring the school’s ‘Ramp it Up 4 Highfields Littleport Academy project’ to life.

Jo Pearson, volunteer grants co-ordinator and fundraiser, said: “The money we have been awarded will enable us to make a huge difference to the outside play equipment available at the academy.

“The young people and staff of the academy cannot thank the customers of Tesco enough for their support in helping them achieve this funding. “The playground will now be an exciting adventure every time the young people experience it.”

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Since launching in 2015, it’s provided more than £63 million to over 20,000 local community projects.

Voting ran in Tesco stores throughout September and October with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

For more information visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.