Highland pipe band provide a stirring contribution to Whittlesey’s commemoration of VJ Day

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning;

As is so often the case the stirring sound of the Peterborough and District Highland Pipe Band contributed to an act of remembrance in Whittlesey.

Mayor Cllr David Mason headed proceedings at the commemoration in Whittlesey for VJ Day. Around 80 people attended. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle Mayor Cllr David Mason headed proceedings at the commemoration in Whittlesey for VJ Day. Around 80 people attended. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle

The sounds of bagpipes resonated throughout the town on Saturday as part of an emotional and solemn commemoration of VJ Day.

Around 75 people came together in the town centre to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan.

The event included a short service around the war memorial and the laying of wreaths by several members representing different regiments.

Cllr David Mason, the mayor of Whittlesey, attended along with many other local dignitaries.

Bernard Gray Esson, on behalf of the Peterborough Gunners, was one of those to lay a wreath – he had helped to organise the commemoration.

He said it had taken since last October to organise the event in Whittlesey and despite the problems of coronavirus ‘we were able to put together an event that means something’

He said his father was a Far East prisoner of war in Japan - “I never saw him, he never saw me. His memory lives on with me”.

Bernard said the response from Whittlesey was “as always fantastic as it has always been in recent years”.

He said coronavirus had meant a smaller event than was originally proposed “but we were slowly able to put together an event that means something”.

Here is the order of service:

Minister: We are here to worship Almighty God, whose purposes are good; whose power sustains the world he has made; who loves us, though we have failed in his service; who gave Jesus Christ for the life of the world; who by his Holy Spirit leads us in his way.

As we give thanks for his great works, we remember those who have lived and died in his service and in the service of others; we pray for all who suffer through war and conflict and are in need; we ask for his help and blessing that we may do his will, and that the whole world may acknowledge him as Lord and King.

Prayers of Penitence

Minister: We come before God our Father, conscious of our weakness and confessing our wrongdoing as we say, Lord forgive our sins,

We confess that we have wallowed in pride, instead of mourning our sinfulness. Lord forgive our sins,

We confess that we have promoted self-interest, instead of hungering and thirsting for right. Lord forgive our sins,

We confess that we have harboured resentment, instead of showing mercy. Lord forgive our sins,

We confess that we have created dissent, instead of acting as peacemakers.

Lord forgive our sins, as we forgive others. Make us obedient to you and worthy to be known as your children, through our Saviour Jesus Christ. Amen

Minister;

Almighty God, our Father, who saves completely those who call upon his name, have mercy on us, forgive all our sins and failings and restore us to the joy of his kingdom, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Act of Remembrance

Minister: Let us remember before God and commend to his sure keeping those who have died for their country in war; those whom we knew and whose memory we treasure; all who have lived and died in the service of others.

The Laying of the Wreaths

His Honour Neil McKittrick Deputy Lieutenant on behalf of The Cambridge Regiment

Cllr David Mason - Mayor of Whittlesey Town Council

Colonel David Denson – on behalf of the Royal Anglian Regiment

Major Derek Stebbing – on behalf of the Suffolk Regiment

Mr Bernard Gray Esson – on behalf of the Peterborough Gunners

Mrs Pauline Edge Chairman of the Royal British Legion

Any other wreath layers please step forward and lay.

Colonel David Denson - They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning;

We will remember them.

All: We will remember them

Mr Wally Newman – The FEPOW Prayer (Far East Prisoners of War)

And we that are left grow old with the years

Remembering the heartache, the pain and the tears

Hoping and praying that never again

Man will sink to such sorrow and shame

The price that was paid we will always remember

Every day, every month, not just in November

We Shall Remember Them

The Kohima – Mr Wally Newman

When you go home tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today.

The Last post

Two minutes silence

The Reveille

Pipers Lament – Peterborough Highland Band

Almighty and eternal God, from whose love in Christ we cannot be parted, either by death or life; hear our prayers and thanksgivings for all whom we remember

this day; fulfil in them the purpose of your love; and bring us all, with them, to your eternal joy; through Jesus Christ our Lord. All: Amen

Collect

Lord God our Father, we pledge ourselves to serve you and all humankind, in the cause of peace, for the relief of want and suffering, and for the praise of your name. Guide us by your Spirit; give us wisdom; give us courage; give us hope; and keep us faithful now and always. Amen.

Minister: Let us pray.

Prayers of Intercession

Intercessor: Lord God, Prince of Peace, we pray for all those who believe that war and conflict are their only options, that you will open their eyes to see that there is an alternative. We pray for those who kill in the name of their cause, or who take hostages, that you will instil peace and compassion into their hearts. May your divine guidance lead them towards reconciliation and peace for all.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer.

Intercessor: We pray for men and women who have died in the violence of war, each one remembered and known to you O Lord; for those who grieve their loss that they may know your comforting presence.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer

Intercessor: We pray for those who survived war, often scarred by what they went through and who now rest in your safe keeping; for civilians who died in war and terror or whose lives have been disfigured.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer.

We pray for all whose decisions influence the stability of this world: for international leaders and rulers, for politicians and diplomats, for national governments and the United Nations council – those whose decisions and negotiations affect the lives of so many and in whose hands peace ultimately lies.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer

Intercessor: We pray for all who are unwell or anxious. Especially we pray for those who still suffer from the effects of war. Give to each of them the knowledge that you are with them always.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer

Intercessor: We commend to your safe keeping those who have died in war or its after effects. We pray for their loved ones and friends who miss them, that your peace will comfort and sustain them. May we one day share with them the joys of eternal life.

Lord in your mercy:

All: Hear our prayer

Intercessor: In faith and hope we pray as our Saviour taught us:

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done; on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.

All stand for the Peace

Minister: Peacemakers who sow in peace, raise a harvest of righteousness.

The peace of the Lord be always with you.

All: And also, with you.

Minister: Let us offer one another a sign of peace.

Minister: - The Blessing:

God grant to the living, grace; to the departed rest; to the Church, the Queen, the Commonwealth and all peoples, peace and concord; and to us and all his servants, life everlasting; and may God’s blessing of God Almighty, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, be upon us now, and remain with us always. Amen.

The National Anthem

Minister: Go in the peace to love and serve the Lord. Amen