Click! Police in Cambridgeshire celebrate 60 years of the seatbelt with hilarious yet serious warning on social media

Cambridgeshire Cops released a hilarious yet serious warning on social media for drivers to buckle up their seatbelts.

Police in Cambridgeshire have issued a reminder for drivers to always fasten their seatbelts; with some extra added humour.

Cambridgeshire Cops released a hilarious yet serious warning on social media for drivers to buckle up their seatbelts.

It is safe to say that our region's police service is on top of their social media game, with some posts attracting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

To mark 60 years since the invention of the seatbelt it was Cambs Cops' idea to grab the attention of people and to remind them to always buckle up… safe to say it worked.

In the update to their 60,000 Facebook followers, Cambs Cops used the phrase "lots of things rhyme with click. Don't be one"… we all know what they meant by that.

The post was shared 85 times across social media and it fetched more than 260 reactions from followers - someone even suggested the member of staff who wrote is deserved a pay rise.

It featured a black background with a white seatbelt graphic on the top and bottom, text in the middle said: "Lots of things rhyme with click. Don't be one. Wear it."

One person said: "In the face of all the hard work, heartache, at times, it's nice to have a laugh, even though it's no laughing matter.

"Think, and then click. It only takes a second and it may save a life or lives."

The joke comes after officers referred to dogs hit by cars as 'dog pancakes' in a warning to keep your pets on their lead… it's safe to say it didn't go down very well.

Receiving more than 10 'angry' reactions, some residents have said the choice of words by the police were "inappropriate" and "upsetting".

One person said: "I'm normally a huge supporter of Cambs Constabulary, but I am left a bit surprised and disappointed in your flippant analogy of 'dog pancakes'."

However their latest update - about the seatbelts - has seemed to work, with more than 70 users leaving a 'HaHa' laughing reaction.

One user said: "It genuinely baffles me that people don't wear them, even with easily - accessible information about statistics.

"Yet I often have to deal with the consequences of those that don't."

