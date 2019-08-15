Advanced search

Click! Police in Cambridgeshire celebrate 60 years of the seatbelt with hilarious yet serious warning on social media

15 August, 2019 - 14:45
Cambridgeshire Cops released a hilarious yet serious warning on social media for drivers to buckle up their seatbelts. Picture: Cambs Cops / FILE

Police in Cambridgeshire have issued a reminder for drivers to always fasten their seatbelts; with some extra added humour.

It is safe to say that our region's police service is on top of their social media game, with some posts attracting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

To mark 60 years since the invention of the seatbelt it was Cambs Cops' idea to grab the attention of people and to remind them to always buckle up… safe to say it worked.

In the update to their 60,000 Facebook followers, Cambs Cops used the phrase "lots of things rhyme with click. Don't be one"… we all know what they meant by that.

The post was shared 85 times across social media and it fetched more than 260 reactions from followers - someone even suggested the member of staff who wrote is deserved a pay rise.

It featured a black background with a white seatbelt graphic on the top and bottom, text in the middle said: "Lots of things rhyme with click. Don't be one. Wear it."

One person said: "In the face of all the hard work, heartache, at times, it's nice to have a laugh, even though it's no laughing matter.

"Think, and then click. It only takes a second and it may save a life or lives."

The joke comes after officers referred to dogs hit by cars as 'dog pancakes' in a warning to keep your pets on their lead… it's safe to say it didn't go down very well.

Receiving more than 10 'angry' reactions, some residents have said the choice of words by the police were "inappropriate" and "upsetting".

One person said: "I'm normally a huge supporter of Cambs Constabulary, but I am left a bit surprised and disappointed in your flippant analogy of 'dog pancakes'."

However their latest update - about the seatbelts - has seemed to work, with more than 70 users leaving a 'HaHa' laughing reaction.

One user said: "It genuinely baffles me that people don't wear them, even with easily - accessible information about statistics.

"Yet I often have to deal with the consequences of those that don't."

What do you think about Cambridgeshire Police's approach to social media? Let us know, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

Motorcycle rider killed on Cambridgeshire road after crashing blue Suzuki bike off road and into tree

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

‘I’ve done things I could only have dreamed of’ - Whittlesey man to run half marathon after eight stone weight loss

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

