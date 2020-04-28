Colourful NHS ‘thank you’ painted outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

A heartfelt message of support for heroic health staff has been painted as road markings outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

The artwork reading ‘Thank You NHS’ appeared near the site yesterday (April 27) after being painted by highways workers.

The blue and white NHS logo was also drawn alongside a colourful rainbow – the symbol of hope and gratitude adopted by many throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

“Each and every one of you are heroes,” it adds.

In a post on social media, the hospital said it was “a lovely message to greet you on your way to work”.

The image of the artwork has had more than 250 shares online.

One person commented: “Fantastic gesture it shows how much people appreciate the work that you all do.”

It comes as similar markings have been painted outside hospitals across the UK.

The show of appreciation is the latest in paying tribute to those working to reduce the spread of coronavirus.