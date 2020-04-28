Advanced search

Colourful NHS ‘thank you’ painted outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:32 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 28 April 2020

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

A heartfelt message of support for heroic health staff has been painted as road markings outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke HostpitalThank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital. Picture: Facebook/Hinchingbrooke Hostpital

The artwork reading ‘Thank You NHS’ appeared near the site yesterday (April 27) after being painted by highways workers.

The blue and white NHS logo was also drawn alongside a colourful rainbow – the symbol of hope and gratitude adopted by many throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

“Each and every one of you are heroes,” it adds.

In a post on social media, the hospital said it was “a lovely message to greet you on your way to work”.

The image of the artwork has had more than 250 shares online.

One person commented: “Fantastic gesture it shows how much people appreciate the work that you all do.”

It comes as similar markings have been painted outside hospitals across the UK.

The show of appreciation is the latest in paying tribute to those working to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

‘Solidarity’ Ramadan fast tweet backfires on Lib Dem councillor Ian Manning after he posts photo of his breakfast - bacon and eggs.

A simple breakfast of bacon and eggs. What could possibly go wrong with that? Quite a lot as it turned out when Cllr Ian Manning tweeted the photo at the commencement of his solidarity day of fasting for Ramadan.(Muslims don't eat pork) Picture; TWITTER

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

‘Solidarity’ Ramadan fast tweet backfires on Lib Dem councillor Ian Manning after he posts photo of his breakfast - bacon and eggs.

A simple breakfast of bacon and eggs. What could possibly go wrong with that? Quite a lot as it turned out when Cllr Ian Manning tweeted the photo at the commencement of his solidarity day of fasting for Ramadan.(Muslims don't eat pork) Picture; TWITTER

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Ex-MMA star’s marathon fundraiser goes above and beyond for NHS workers

Charlie Day and girlfriend Emma took part in their fundraiser to raise money for NHS workers on the frontlne against the coronavirus. Picture: CHARLIE DAY

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Chatteris Town Crier will still “Cry For Peace” on VE Day anniversary despite coronavirus lockdown

Lawrence Weetman, Town Crier of Chatteris, will record a Cry for Peace for the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PICTURE: Submitted

Staff and students work hard to produce protective equipment for those on coronavirus frontline

Simon Marriott, engineering lecturer at the College of West Anglia, has been producing PPE from home with daughter Summer (centre) and son Ryan. Picture: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA
Drive 24