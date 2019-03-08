Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty entertains the crowds at March Society event

Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty entertained the crowds at this month's March Society event.

Petty gave his version of events on what Mr Pickwick of 'The Pickwick Papers' would have found if he travelled to Fenland and Cambridge in the 1830's.

During the talk, Petty spoke about important occasions such as how Cambridge was being rebuilt following the Napoleonic wars, the creation of workhouses and the Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March thriving with many different groups of people.

Petty also mentioned the formation of local police forces in Fenland due to the creation of new threshing machines that caused an overflow of inmates at Huntingdon prison.

The next meeting of The March Society is on Wednesday, July 10 at 7pm in March Library when Reg Nicholls will introduce 'The Fen Edge Trail', which explores the landscape of this area of lowland England.

Entry for members is £2 and £3 for non-members.

For more information, visit http://www.themarchsociety.btck.co.uk/.