News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Demolition day agreed for historic Fenland chimneys

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:24 PM May 1, 2021   
Saxon Pit Chimneys that are subject to a palanning application to be demolished.,Whittlesey, Peterb

Saxon Pit Chimneys in Whittlesey will be demolished on May 21, weather permitting. - Credit: Terry Harris

Demolition experts have agreed that May 21 at 10am will be the moment two 85m tall, historic chimneys at former brickworks come down. 

An exclusion zone will be in place to enable nitro-glycerine explosive charges to be laid.  

Five minutes prior to demolition explosive engineers will sound a warning – two short klaxon blasts.  

Immediately prior to demolition they will sound a final warning – third short klaxon blas Following demolition the engineer will check the site and will sound an All Clear – 10 second klaxon sound  

Residents living near the chimneys – at Whittlesey – were told that “other than the sound of the chimneys being demolished the demolition will not have any adverse impact outside of Saxon Pit”.  

You may also want to watch:

Contractors say they have been liaising with local graziers “who are all happy with the proposal and timescale”. 

The county council has been assured that spectators will be kept well clear. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents protest after man who robbed gran of £100 remains at large
  2. 2 Man in court today accused of Wimblington murder
  3. 3 Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died
  1. 4 Cancellation of Kenya trip 'only viable option' says school head
  2. 5 Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village
  3. 6 The moment military tank from ‘great floods of 1947’ is unearthed
  4. 7 Wimblington murder probe: Forensic searches continue
  5. 8 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  6. 9 County’s walk-in police station services cut in money-saving move
  7. 10 £8m hospital upgrade paused during pandemic is back on

The explosives company will ensure people stay outside an exclusion zone prior to detonation.  

A structural survey recommended that the chimneys could be demolished on safety grounds. 

Historic England says the Saxon pit has been serving brickworks for over 100 years “and the chimneys are iconic on the skyline, representing a long-standing industry in the area”.  

It is expected that a photographic record of the chimneys prior to, during and following demolition will be made for future generations to consider. 

Fenland News
Whittlesey News
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays bank Broad Street March

Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Robbie Lyons, licensee of The George Hotel in Chatteris, has died.

Obituary

Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The 84-year-old woman was reportedly mugged for her pension at the Nisa Local store on Victory Avenue in Whittlesey

Crime

Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Laura Skoulding

Exclusive

Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after wife helps save...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus