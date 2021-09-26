Video
Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel
- Credit: Greater Anglia
Builders unearthed an ancient ticket ledger from when March rail station opened over 130 years ago.
The ledger, dated April 1885, contains entries of all the passenger luggage and parcels sent from the station.
Contractors discovered the ledger when they removed some rotten woodwork and it fell through from the disused loft space.
They also found another ledger, a series of British Rail Red Star consignment notes, and a record card, dating from 1989 and three small log books from the 1800s.
Greater Anglia plans to display the ledger – known in the 1800s as a ‘Day Book’ - in the new station buildings once the redevelopment work is complete.
Customer service manager Anita Stuart said: “We couldn’t believe it when the contractor showed us the ledger. It was like finding hidden treasure!
Local historian Mike Lamport said: “These fascinating items all reflect the pivotal nature of March station to the area.”
Most Read
- 1 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
- 2 Car blaze was arson say fire chiefs
- 3 Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash
- 4 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
- 5 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland
- 6 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
- 7 Cross party review says 39 councillors for Fenland not enough -three more needed
- 8 47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor
- 9 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
- 10 Fenmen caught napping as Fenland sides suffer weekend pain
March station is undergoing work to remodel the entire building with the creation of an open-plan ticket hall and waiting area, new toilets and an extended car park.