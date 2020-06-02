Advanced search

Gallery

‘Picturing Lockdown’ images from East of England placed in archive to remember forever

PUBLISHED: 16:56 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 02 June 2020

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

A snapshot of lockdown in our region will be kept in an Historic England archive to be saved and remembered forever for future generations.

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Members of the public and 10 artists were asked to send in photographs showing how they were getting on at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 submissions were made across England and 11 from the East of England have made it into the vault and are available online.

Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England, said: “The fascinating response to our call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown.

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

“It provides a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from.

“Our thanks go out to all who submitted their work, to our 10 contemporary artists, and to our photography team who have produced an inspiring range of images.”

The final collection of 200 images consists of 100 public submissions, alongside more than 50 newly commissioned works by ten contemporary artists.

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

The call-out was the first time the public have been asked to capture photographs for the archive since the Second World War.

The responses have formed a visual record in Historic England’s archive, the nation’s archive for records of England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history.

Images sent in by people across the East of England featured deserted seaside towns and instructions to keep away from well-known beauty spots.

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures also show home schooling and entertainment, including Morris dancing at dawn, living room camping and a pavement-chalked hopscotch.

A spokesman for Historic England said: “The frustration and loneliness of lockdown living came across strongly with photographs of waving to loved ones from a distance and peering out of windows into an unrecognisable world.

“A photograph of the postmark to commemorate Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday captures his remarkable achievements.”

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Alongside the public call out, ten contemporary artists from across England were also asked to produce images documenting lockdown during the seven days.

The artists were also each asked to select their favourite public submission from their region.

Aidan Moesby of the North East provided images of his personal, artistic response to the situation of the current lockdown, touching upon his interests relating to mental health and the environment.

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

Latest from the Cambs Times

Aerial photography captures the scale and intensity of blaze that wiped out Corkers Crisps

60 firefighters tackled the blaze that destroyed Corkers Crisps at Pymoor. Cambs fire and rescue has released footage of the damage and thermal images, taken on the day to alert them to 'hot spots' Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Plans submitted for 112-space car park at Manea station

Manea Train Station. Abellio Greater Anglia train approaching the station.

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

Good teamwork and a ‘smooth plan of action’ leads to calf being rescued from river

Firefighters were called to rescue a calf stuck in the river in Mepal yesterday afternoon (Monday June 1). Crews from Sutton, Ely and Cambridge were called to the incident on Engine Bank at 6.58pm. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24