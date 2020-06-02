Gallery

‘Picturing Lockdown’ images from East of England placed in archive to remember forever

Pictures from lockdown in the East of England will be kept in an archive to be remembered forever. Picture: Historic England/Picturing Lockdown Historic England/Picturing Lockdown

A snapshot of lockdown in our region will be kept in an Historic England archive to be saved and remembered forever for future generations.

Members of the public and 10 artists were asked to send in photographs showing how they were getting on at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 submissions were made across England and 11 from the East of England have made it into the vault and are available online.

Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England, said: “The fascinating response to our call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown.

“It provides a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from.

“Our thanks go out to all who submitted their work, to our 10 contemporary artists, and to our photography team who have produced an inspiring range of images.”

The final collection of 200 images consists of 100 public submissions, alongside more than 50 newly commissioned works by ten contemporary artists.

The call-out was the first time the public have been asked to capture photographs for the archive since the Second World War.

The responses have formed a visual record in Historic England’s archive, the nation’s archive for records of England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history.

Images sent in by people across the East of England featured deserted seaside towns and instructions to keep away from well-known beauty spots.

Pictures also show home schooling and entertainment, including Morris dancing at dawn, living room camping and a pavement-chalked hopscotch.

A spokesman for Historic England said: “The frustration and loneliness of lockdown living came across strongly with photographs of waving to loved ones from a distance and peering out of windows into an unrecognisable world.

“A photograph of the postmark to commemorate Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday captures his remarkable achievements.”

Alongside the public call out, ten contemporary artists from across England were also asked to produce images documenting lockdown during the seven days.

The artists were also each asked to select their favourite public submission from their region.

Aidan Moesby of the North East provided images of his personal, artistic response to the situation of the current lockdown, touching upon his interests relating to mental health and the environment.

