A former Chatteris bank - sold off an asking price of £100,000 - could become a seven bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Nicholas Leeding of Wimblington has applied to Fenland Council for permission to convert the building and to make some changes to the lay out.

The application has received a nod of approval from the council's environmental health team who say it is unlikely to have a detrimental effect on air quality or be prone to excessive noise.

Mr Leeding says in his application that the mid 19th century building will need few changes to the historical features.

He says they will be exposing the original fireplace on the first flood middle room but all other original features "appear to have been removed prior to the building becoming a bank.

"The windows will have the metal bars removed and will be refurbished in situ."

One neighbour has expressed concern to planners about parking and the proposal they fear will lead to even more cars competing for parking space in an already crowded area.

The application is on the council website and comments are invited.