‘Violent offender’ at HMP Whitemoor threw bin of human waste at guards in ‘unprovoked attack’

PUBLISHED: 11:05 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 08 June 2020

“Violent offender” Ahmed Jama was serving a 12-year sentence at HMP Whitemoor in March for a stabbing when he threw a bin of human waste at guards in a “vile, unprovoked attack”. He has had 30 months added to his 12-year sentence. Picture: PA IMAGES

Archant

A “violent offender” at HMP Whitemoor who threw a bin full of human waste at guards in a “vile, unprovoked attack” has had 30 months added to his 12-year sentence.

Ahmed Jama, 26, was serving a 12-year sentence at the March prison for a stabbing, when he launched the attack in August.

Jama had been placed in a segregated unit due to his temperamental and challenging behaviour.

Three prison officers went to his cell and asked him to pass them his bin in order for it to be emptied and cleaned.

Instead of following these instructions, Jama hurled the contents of the bin, which contained a mixture of urine and faeces, at the guards.

The attack, which is commonly referred to as “potting”, left all three guards covered in faeces, despite their attempts to close the cell door.

Jama refused to be interviewed about the offence, but later admitted charges of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure.

He was jailed for an additional 30 months last week on Friday (June 29) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Shelly Reeve said: “This was a vile, unprovoked attack that has understandably had an effect on the victims.

“Prison staff work hard to ensure the safety of inmates and should be able to do so without fear of being attacked.”

