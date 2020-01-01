Advanced search

Woman attempted to deliver drugs into HMP Whitemoor by embracing prisoner during visit

PUBLISHED: 10:23 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 13 May 2020

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

A woman who tried to deliver Class B drugs into a top Cambridgeshire prison by embracing an inmate during visitor time has been put behind bars herself.

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Charlotte Burgess attempted to bring thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and spice into HMP Whitemoor in March during a visit on November 9 2018.

The 40-year-old embraced a prisoner during the visit and began kissing them. They put their hands down each other’s trousers before they were stopped by guards.

Burgess, of Holloway in London, was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where officers discovered she was wearing two bras and two pairs of pants.

They also discovered the package containing thousands of pounds worth of drugs including cannabis and Spice.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of bringing a prohibited item into prison and breach of bail and was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on May 11.

DC Fran Scott, investigating, said: “Burgess thought she could pull the wool over the eyes of the prison officers that day.

“I hope this goes to show how seriously we take these sorts of crimes and, along with the prison staff, will do all we can to prevent prohibited items from making it into prisons.”

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Detective describes 'horrific and sadistic' child abuse as 'worst case I have ever worked on'

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

'Jason was always there, leading from the front' - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Man, 53, arrested following Easter Egg and meat thefts from shops in March town centre

Colin McKay, aged 53, was arrested on May 10 in connection with a number of thefts from shops in March town centre. Picture: Archant/File

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Detective describes 'horrific and sadistic' child abuse as 'worst case I have ever worked on'

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

'Jason was always there, leading from the front' - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Man, 53, arrested following Easter Egg and meat thefts from shops in March town centre

Colin McKay, aged 53, was arrested on May 10 in connection with a number of thefts from shops in March town centre. Picture: Archant/File

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Concerns raised over care home coronavirus management across Cambridgeshire

Concerns have been raised over the arrangements in place for care home residents with the COVID-19 virus in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Getty Images

Woman attempted to deliver drugs into HMP Whitemoor by embracing prisoner during visit

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Fenland Running Club members lace up their trainers in lockdown challenges

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Investigation into three ambulance staff deaths to publish findings

East of England Ambulance Trust investigated three sudden deaths of staff members last year. Photo: EEAST
