Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A woman who tried to deliver Class B drugs into a top Cambridgeshire prison by embracing an inmate during visitor time has been put behind bars herself.

Charlotte Burgess attempted to bring thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and spice into HMP Whitemoor in March during a visit on November 9 2018.

The 40-year-old embraced a prisoner during the visit and began kissing them. They put their hands down each other’s trousers before they were stopped by guards.

Burgess, of Holloway in London, was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where officers discovered she was wearing two bras and two pairs of pants.

They also discovered the package containing thousands of pounds worth of drugs including cannabis and Spice.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of bringing a prohibited item into prison and breach of bail and was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on May 11.

DC Fran Scott, investigating, said: “Burgess thought she could pull the wool over the eyes of the prison officers that day.

“I hope this goes to show how seriously we take these sorts of crimes and, along with the prison staff, will do all we can to prevent prohibited items from making it into prisons.”