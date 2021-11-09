HMP Whitemoor prison in March is fundraising for the charity, Help for Heroes. Picture: PA IMAGES - Credit: Credit: PA IMAGES / Facebook: Help For Heroes

A prison in March is holding a ‘bring and buy sale’ with funds going towards the charity, Help for Heroes.

HMP Whitemoor is currently looking for stall contributors for the event that will take place on November 20 from 10am.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking for stall holders who wish to be part of the event and we’d like to let the public know what we’re doing so they can come down and have a look.”

“The main host is a staff member at the prison and there’s lots of ex-services staff which is why we chose this charity to raise funds for.”

The event is open to the public.



