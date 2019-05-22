Advanced search

Fenland-based travel agents Holiday With Us shortlisted for top award at annual Agent Achievement Awards

22 May, 2019 - 16:27
Cambridgeshire travel agents Holiday With Us have been shortlisted for a top award at the annual Agent Achievement Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

A travel agency with shops in March and Wisbech has been shortlisted for a top award at the annual Agent Achievement Awards which takes place in London.

The Holiday With Us Group is up for the East of England Small Agency of the Year Award and will be attending the glitzy bash at the posh Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster this July.

The Agent Achievement Awards has celebrated excellence in the travel trade for the last 24 years and Holiday With Us bosses say being shortlisted is a "great achievement".

Christina Fitzpatrick, managing director of the Fenland travel agents, said: "To be shortlisted for these awards is such a great achievement that I am proud of.

"It demonstrates the hard work, dedication and focus our team at Holiday With Us has."

To be shortlisted, entrants had to demonstrate sale performance, business practise, communication with partners and customers and staff development over the last 12 months.

Ms Fitzpatrick added: "We have spent 10 years building our brand and this year we are celebrating our diamond anniversary, so to be nominated for a top industry award is the icing on the cake.

"I would like to thank all of our clients and staff - without your loyalty to the Holiday With Us Group, we would not have received these nominations."

