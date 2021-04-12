Video

Published: 4:04 PM April 12, 2021

Laura Cretu from March has uploaded her poignant Prince Philip poem to YouTube following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: YouTube/World of Kittix

A young royalist - described by her mother as “the voice of the new generation” - has penned a poignant poem following the death of Prince Philip.

Laura Mihaela Cretu from March created the poem titled ‘For our Departed Prince’ and hopes to inspire other young people with her words.

The home-educated 15-year-old is a huge fan of the Royal Family and British history and decided to dedicate a poem to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, who is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died on Friday, April 9 at Windsor Castle aged 99, two months before his 100th birthday.

“This tragedy shall drown in tears,” says Laura in her poem. “As you’ve [Prince Philip] been more, far more, than just a Prince now for many years.

You may also want to watch:

The hard-hitting poem has been uploaded to Laura’s YouTube channel named ‘World of Kittix’ and has already had more than 170 views.

She added: “As long as our country remains united, the Prince of England’s eternal sleep shall be peaceful.”