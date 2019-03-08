Advanced search

Stealing a water tank and horse brass lands homeless man in jail

PUBLISHED: 16:20 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 19 March 2019

Duncan Brittain has been jailed for two years for burgling a home in Chatteris. Picture: DUNCAN BRITTAIN

Duncan Brittain has been jailed for two years for burgling a home in Chatteris. Picture: DUNCAN BRITTAIN

Archant

A man caught red-handed burgling items from a home in Chatteris, including the water tank, has been jailed for more than two years.

Duncan Brittain, 40, also took horse brass, two antique clocks, a TV, jewellery, an oil lamp and copper coal scuttles.

Brittain broke into the property in Bridge Street, but unwittingly alerted neighbours who heard him in the annex.

DC Tom Adams said: “Brittain is a prolific burglar who targeted this house because he knew it was empty and thought it would be a quick score.

“I’d like to commend the intuition and actions of the two neighbours which ultimately kept him at the scene of the crime.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”

The neighbours, two men aged 56 and 27, knew the house was empty so phoned police and went round to investigate.

They found Brittain searching through the building with a torch and kept him inside until police came.

When officers arrived he claimed that he was looking for a place to sleep but a quick search of the house and annex revealed that they had been burgled.

A bike, which Brittain admitted belonged to him, was found by the house next to an unlocked window with several bags on its handlebars.

Brittain, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 876 days behind bars in a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (18) after pleading guilty to burglary on Saturday November 10.

For online burglary prevention advice visit the police website.

Most Read

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Atmosphere is ‘electric’ as a charity darts match and auction raises £10,000 for local cancer patients

The Mark Cross charity darts and auction event is into its ninth year. Picture: IAN CARTER

