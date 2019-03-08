Stealing a water tank and horse brass lands homeless man in jail

Duncan Brittain has been jailed for two years for burgling a home in Chatteris. Picture: DUNCAN BRITTAIN Archant

A man caught red-handed burgling items from a home in Chatteris, including the water tank, has been jailed for more than two years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Duncan Brittain, 40, also took horse brass, two antique clocks, a TV, jewellery, an oil lamp and copper coal scuttles.

Brittain broke into the property in Bridge Street, but unwittingly alerted neighbours who heard him in the annex.

DC Tom Adams said: “Brittain is a prolific burglar who targeted this house because he knew it was empty and thought it would be a quick score.

“I’d like to commend the intuition and actions of the two neighbours which ultimately kept him at the scene of the crime.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”

The neighbours, two men aged 56 and 27, knew the house was empty so phoned police and went round to investigate.

They found Brittain searching through the building with a torch and kept him inside until police came.

When officers arrived he claimed that he was looking for a place to sleep but a quick search of the house and annex revealed that they had been burgled.

A bike, which Brittain admitted belonged to him, was found by the house next to an unlocked window with several bags on its handlebars.

Brittain, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 876 days behind bars in a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (18) after pleading guilty to burglary on Saturday November 10.

For online burglary prevention advice visit the police website.