'Poor guy is out of a job': Two homes damaged after Mr Whippy ice cream van bursts into flames on residential street in Cambridgeshire

The dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris Lewis Supplied/Chris Lewis

Dramatic images have emerged from a large fire in Whittlesey involving a Mr Whippy ice cream van.

The dessert truck burst into flames on Wednesday, September 19 at around 4.30pm on a residential street in the Fenland town.

Pictures from the scene show the yellow van parked just metres away from people's homes and cars - including a £30,000 Range Rover less than a metre in front.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got the call at 5.04pm. A crew from a Whittlesey attended and extinguished the fire.

"There was some damage externally to two properties too. The cause was accidental. The crew left the scene about 6pm."

Images shared online in one of the local Facebook discussion groups had divided reactions, with some people sharing jokes.

In the owner's defence, one resident said: "Poor guy is out of a job no income no money for his Bill's and people [joking], yep about right !!

"I really hope this poor guy gets his business back very soon with the loudest bloody chims possible and sits outside everyone of your houses shouting Haha I'm back !!"

Another added: "I'm sure people wouldn't be so quick to [joke] if it was a shop or another business on fire. Give the guy a break. His income has just gone up in flames."