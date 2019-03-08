Advanced search

'Poor guy is out of a job': Two homes damaged after Mr Whippy ice cream van bursts into flames on residential street in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:42 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 19 September 2019

The dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris Lewis

The dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris Lewis

Supplied/Chris Lewis

Dramatic images have emerged from a large fire in Whittlesey involving a Mr Whippy ice cream van.

The dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris LewisThe dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris Lewis

The dessert truck burst into flames on Wednesday, September 19 at around 4.30pm on a residential street in the Fenland town.

Pictures from the scene show the yellow van parked just metres away from people's homes and cars - including a £30,000 Range Rover less than a metre in front.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got the call at 5.04pm. A crew from a Whittlesey attended and extinguished the fire.

You may also want to watch:

"There was some damage externally to two properties too. The cause was accidental. The crew left the scene about 6pm."

Images shared online in one of the local Facebook discussion groups had divided reactions, with some people sharing jokes.

In the owner's defence, one resident said: "Poor guy is out of a job no income no money for his Bill's and people [joking], yep about right !!

"I really hope this poor guy gets his business back very soon with the loudest bloody chims possible and sits outside everyone of your houses shouting Haha I'm back !!"

Another added: "I'm sure people wouldn't be so quick to [joke] if it was a shop or another business on fire. Give the guy a break. His income has just gone up in flames."

Most Read

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler will raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler (inset) who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Have you seen him? Police hunt for man in connection with theft of 12-year-old’s mobile phone from self-service checkouts at Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s

Have you seen this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with a theft of a 12-year-old�s mobile phone. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler will raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler (inset) who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Have you seen him? Police hunt for man in connection with theft of 12-year-old’s mobile phone from self-service checkouts at Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s

Have you seen this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with a theft of a 12-year-old�s mobile phone. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Poor guy is out of a job’: Two homes damaged after Mr Whippy ice cream van bursts into flames on residential street in Cambridgeshire

The dramatic scene in Whittlesey when an ice cream van burst into flames on a residential street. Picture: Supplied/Chris Lewis

Man arrested in connection with spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

After a challenging year, some welcome good news as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG looks to the future

Dr Gary Howsam (pictured) was delighted to announce positive signs at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG AGM. Picture: Archant/FILE

Whittlesey couple ordered to pay nearly £1,500 in fines and costs for keeping their teenage children off school

Couple from Whittlesey who failed to send their children to school ordered to pay nearly £1,500 in fines and costs by magistrates at Peterborough. Picture; THINKSTOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists