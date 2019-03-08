Honeymoon trek to Peru for March couple to celebrate wedding anniversary in the name of charity

A newlywed couple from March will be spending their honeymoon trekking one of the world's most famous hikes in South America.

A newlywed couple from March will be spending their honeymoon trekking one of the world’s most famous hikes in South America.

The pair decided that they wanted to avoid the usual beach holidays and instead try something daring in the name of charity.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, will be taking on the trek to Machu Picchu on the ancient Inca highway in Peru to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

It comes as both Joanne and Paul have grandparents who have been affected by the cruel disease.

Joanne, who is a civil servant, said the trip will also mark their wedding anniversary when it takes place this September.

“We knew that this would be more memorable if we did it this way and something really different,” she explained.

“We wanted to wait for our anniversary to have the honeymoon as no holidays were really appealing to us at the time.

“We decided to take on this challenge following Paul’s nan Dolly’s battle with the disease, who recently sadly passed away, and my Papa Anderson’s diagnosis a couple of years ago.

“For our sponsorship we have to contribute to the costs which will be about £7,000 in total.”

In the lead up to the event, Joanne and Paul will be holding plenty of fundraising events towards their target, including fitness events, a darts competition, bingo night and a race night.

Joanne will also wear her wedding dress at a special wedding dress ball for one last time before donating it to charity.

She continued: “We have not done anything like this before despite doing lots of different charity fundraisers nearer to home.

“It does make us think what have we let ourselves in for, but I know it will be worth it.

“The trek will take place over five days with up to nine hours of hiking everyday, so it will be a bit different from the Fens.

“I’ve been doing a lot of boot camps with help from FE Fitness and Paul’s job as a tiler is quite physical so hopefully we will be prepared.

“We’re also going to do our first mountain training walk guided with our friend Nigel Searle too.

“We would like to thank our friends and family for all their love and support so far which has been amazing.”

To donate to Joanne and Paul’s mission, in which £1500 has been raised so far, then visit: www.justgiving.com/PaulWenn or www.justgiving.com/JoanneAndersonWenn

The couple are still looking for race night sponsors for April 13 and board sponsors for the darts on the April 20 at £25 each, if any businesses would like to offer their support.

To make further donations contact them on 07742858094 or Joanneanderson215@gmail.com