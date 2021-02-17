News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Ralph Butcher Causeway' will honour former councillor

John Elworthy

Published: 2:27 PM February 17, 2021   
Former councillor Ralph Butcher is to be honoured by having the Kings Dyke crossing named after him. 

Former councillor Ralph Butcher is to be honoured by having the Kings Dyke crossing named after him. - Credit: Archant

Councillors will be asked to approve naming the £32m Kings Dyke crossing at Whittlesey after a former colleague who spent decades trying to get it built.  

If approved it will be known as ‘The Ralph Butcher Causeway’ to recognition in honour of the former councillor.  

Kings Dyke (A605) Sod Cutting Ceremony / Site. A605, PeterboroughMonday 20 July 2020. Picture

Kings Dyke (A605) sod cutting ceremony / Site. A605, Whittlesey, Monday 20 July 2020. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden will propose, and Cllr Alex Miscandlon will second, the proposal at next week’s council meeting.  

“It is fitting recognition of a man who have over five decades to working in public life,” said Cllr Boden. 

In his motion, Cllr Boden says in ordinary circumstances it would fall for example to the relevant developer to propose a name in consultation with officers.  

But Cllr Boden a break with tradition is needed.  

"Whilst it is acknowledged that streets named after prominent persons are not normally considered to be suitable in Fenland, it is considered that a departure from that guiding principle would be reasonable and appropriate,” he says.  

Ralph Butcher. Picture: Steve Williams.

Ralph Butcher will have £32m Kings Dyke crossing named after him. - Credit: Archant

It would have regard “to the significant and instrumental role that former Councillor Butcher played in securing the delivery of the scheme”.  

He added that Mr Butcher had been a tireless proponent of a King's Dyke crossing for decades.  

“I am therefore proposing that King’s Dyke Crossing as it is now known should instead be named Ralph Butcher Causeway.” 

