'Ralph Butcher Causeway' will honour former councillor
- Credit: Archant
Councillors will be asked to approve naming the £32m Kings Dyke crossing at Whittlesey after a former colleague who spent decades trying to get it built.
If approved it will be known as ‘The Ralph Butcher Causeway’ to recognition in honour of the former councillor.
Fenland Council leader Chris Boden will propose, and Cllr Alex Miscandlon will second, the proposal at next week’s council meeting.
“It is fitting recognition of a man who have over five decades to working in public life,” said Cllr Boden.
In his motion, Cllr Boden says in ordinary circumstances it would fall for example to the relevant developer to propose a name in consultation with officers.
You may also want to watch:
But Cllr Boden a break with tradition is needed.
"Whilst it is acknowledged that streets named after prominent persons are not normally considered to be suitable in Fenland, it is considered that a departure from that guiding principle would be reasonable and appropriate,” he says.
Most Read
- 1 300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory
- 2 West Norfolk pub hopes for new lease of life as holiday let
- 3 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
- 4 Bridge hit on first day it re-opens
- 5 Tributes to motorcyclist who died in Valentine's Day collision
- 6 Community café continues to support people with learning difficulties despite lockdown
- 7 ‘Large scale’ Covid-19 vaccination centre launches in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Family’s caravan stolen from drive
- 9 Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19
- 10 Villagers turn out for funeral of crash victim Louis
It would have regard “to the significant and instrumental role that former Councillor Butcher played in securing the delivery of the scheme”.
He added that Mr Butcher had been a tireless proponent of a King's Dyke crossing for decades.
“I am therefore proposing that King’s Dyke Crossing as it is now known should instead be named Ralph Butcher Causeway.”