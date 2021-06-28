Published: 11:24 AM June 28, 2021

Voting is now open for charities to receive a share of £10,000 being offered by the developer Hopkins Homes. - Credit: Supplied by Hopkins Homes

Seven charities working in Cambridgeshire need your votes to get a share of £10,000 being offered by a housing developer.

Hopkins Homes has shortlisted the organisations, focusing on the themes of homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.

Votes are now open for:-

Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough;

The Soham Hygiene Bank;

Stars, a Cambridgeshire-based bereavement charity;

Cambridge Housing Society;

Froglife’s Green Pathways, a Peterborough-based conservation charity;

KICK which supports siblings of young offenders in Huntingdonshire; and

Meadows Children and Family Wing, which supports victims of abuse in Cambridge.

Voting opens today (June 28).

The three charities with the most votes when the scheme closes at 5pm July 16 will receive a share of the total.

The one with the most votes will receive £7,000, the second will receive £2,000 and third £1,000.

Cast your vote on the Hopkins Homes website.