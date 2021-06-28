News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Wanted: Your votes for Cambs charities to receive a share of £10,000

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:24 AM June 28, 2021   
Rural Coffee Caravan who won the Suffolk Charity Vote in 2020

Voting is now open for charities to receive a share of £10,000 being offered by the developer Hopkins Homes. - Credit: Supplied by Hopkins Homes

Seven charities working in Cambridgeshire need your votes to get a share of £10,000 being offered by a housing developer.

Hopkins Homes has shortlisted the organisations, focusing on the themes of homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.

Votes are now open for:-

  • Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough;
  • The Soham Hygiene Bank;
  • Stars, a Cambridgeshire-based bereavement charity;
  • Cambridge Housing Society;
  • Froglife’s Green Pathways, a Peterborough-based conservation charity;
  • KICK which supports siblings of young offenders in Huntingdonshire; and
  • Meadows Children and Family Wing, which supports victims of abuse in Cambridge.

Voting opens today (June 28).

You may also want to watch:

The three charities with the most votes when the scheme closes at 5pm July 16 will receive a share of the total.

The one with the most votes will receive £7,000, the second will receive £2,000 and third £1,000.

Cast your vote on the Hopkins Homes website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
  2. 2 Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
  3. 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  1. 4 Person freed from car after ditch crash
  2. 5 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  
  3. 6 'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
  4. 7 Jessie shuns ‘absolutely barbaric’ dentist’s idea for toothache
  5. 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
  6. 9 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
  7. 10 Drink-driver, 52, admits string of serious motoring offences in court
Charity News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sara Vaughan has paid tribute to her husband of nine-and-a-half-years Lucan

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
McKenzie Woodward Chatteris Town

14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B1101 Wimblington Road near March

Emergency Services

Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus