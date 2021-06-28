Wanted: Your votes for Cambs charities to receive a share of £10,000
Published: 11:24 AM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Hopkins Homes
Seven charities working in Cambridgeshire need your votes to get a share of £10,000 being offered by a housing developer.
Hopkins Homes has shortlisted the organisations, focusing on the themes of homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.
Votes are now open for:-
- Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough;
- The Soham Hygiene Bank;
- Stars, a Cambridgeshire-based bereavement charity;
- Cambridge Housing Society;
- Froglife’s Green Pathways, a Peterborough-based conservation charity;
- KICK which supports siblings of young offenders in Huntingdonshire; and
- Meadows Children and Family Wing, which supports victims of abuse in Cambridge.
Voting opens today (June 28).
You may also want to watch:
The three charities with the most votes when the scheme closes at 5pm July 16 will receive a share of the total.
The one with the most votes will receive £7,000, the second will receive £2,000 and third £1,000.
Cast your vote on the Hopkins Homes website.
Most Read
- 1 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
- 2 Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
- 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 4 Person freed from car after ditch crash
- 5 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs
- 6 'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
- 7 Jessie shuns ‘absolutely barbaric’ dentist’s idea for toothache
- 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
- 9 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
- 10 Drink-driver, 52, admits string of serious motoring offences in court
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus