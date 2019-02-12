Advanced search

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 25 February 2019

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

A horse was injured when it broke free from a field and was in collision with a car as it ran on to the Wimblington by-pass.

The horse was among a group which broke loose and ran on to the A141 on Sunday (24) at about 9.15pm.

The incident happened near the Priory Golf and Footgolf Centre.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at around 9.15 last night to reports of vehicles involved in a collision with loose horses on the A141 at March.

“Two cars hit one of the horses and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result.

“The horses were eventually rounded up into their field and a damaged vehicle was recovered from the scene.

“One of the horses was injured as a result of the collision.”

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

