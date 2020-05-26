Video

Watch the miraculous moment firefighters lift horse from ditch with help from farmer

Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Archant

A stranded horse was lifted from a ditch in the Fens during the bank holiday thanks to local firefighters and a nearby farmer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesterday afternoon firefighters were called to rescue a horse that had fallen into a ditch in #Chatteris



With assistance from a nearby farmer & his Telehandler, the horse was rescued✅& is now recovering well at home with her owner.#NotJustFires #TeamCambsFire pic.twitter.com/tzDwqroCyx — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) May 26, 2020

The horse, which is now back with her owners recovering, fell into a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25 and was unable to escape.

Luckily, firefighters from Chatteris, Sutton and Dogsthorpe were on hand to lift the mare from the muddy trench on Sixteen Foot Bank using a farmer’s JCB crane.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to rescue a horse that had fallen into a ditch in Chatteris.

“With assistance from a nearby farmer and his Telehandler, the horse was rescued and is now recovering well at home with her owner.

Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

“After being checked over by a vet, the horse was found to have no serious injuries.”

Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Firefighters and a nearby farmer saved this horse from a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs