Watch the miraculous moment firefighters lift horse from ditch with help from farmer
PUBLISHED: 16:13 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 26 May 2020
Archant
A stranded horse was lifted from a ditch in the Fens during the bank holiday thanks to local firefighters and a nearby farmer.
The horse, which is now back with her owners recovering, fell into a ditch in Chatteris on Monday, May 25 and was unable to escape.
Luckily, firefighters from Chatteris, Sutton and Dogsthorpe were on hand to lift the mare from the muddy trench on Sixteen Foot Bank using a farmer’s JCB crane.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to rescue a horse that had fallen into a ditch in Chatteris.
“With assistance from a nearby farmer and his Telehandler, the horse was rescued and is now recovering well at home with her owner.
“After being checked over by a vet, the horse was found to have no serious injuries.”
