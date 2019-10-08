Advanced search

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses 'dumped like rubbish' in Cambridgeshire

08 October, 2019 - 09:30
Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses 'dumped like rubbish' in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

Twenty four horses were rescued from neglect and suffering in Cambridgeshire last year, the RSPCA has revealed.

Twenty four horses were rescued from neglect and suffering in Cambridgeshire last year. Hope is one of teh horses now in the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCATwenty four horses were rescued from neglect and suffering in Cambridgeshire last year. Hope is one of teh horses now in the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

New figures show that 886 horses remain in the charity's specialist equine centres and private boarding stables - despite 328 being found new homes in 2018.

It comes as 90 horses were rescued nationally a month last year in what the charity calls an "ongoing horse crisis".

Dr Mark Kennedy, equine welfare specialist at the RSPCA said: "We have been dealing with the effects of the horse crisis for almost seven years now, seeing sick, dying or dead horses up and down the country being neglected or dumped like rubbish.

"It's heartbreaking that we had to rescue more than 1,000 horses nationally last year.

"We and other charities are struggling to cope with the large numbers continually coming into our care. We need help from fellow horse lovers.

"Please consider adopting your next horse from a charity instead of buying.

"Not only does it mean you won't be inadvertently funding irresponsible breeders and dealers but you'll be freeing up a space in our specialist centres for another needy horse."

The charity's Adoptober campaign aims to showcase the RSPCA's horses and ponies' versatility and capability.

Mark added: "Many people know how rewarding rescuing a dog or cat can be and what a fantastic range of animals come into our care looking for new homes.

"We really hope horse people will see that it's the same for horses - we have some excellent horses and ponies just waiting for a chance in a new home.

"Seeing horses who have had a bad start in life developing into fantastic companions or successful riding and competition horses is incredibly rewarding, made even better by knowing you are helping other needy horses by freeing up spaces for them in welfare charity care."

The RSPCA centres have hundreds of rescued horses and ponies and many more are being cared for in private boarding stables or looked after by foster carers.

Anyone in a position to offer a home to one of the RSPCA's rescue horses can visit the charity's rehoming pages at https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeahorse

Or offer a donation to the RSPCA at www.rspca.org.uk/donateadoptober

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fundraising firefighter Wayne Marshall scoops Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award for his work in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance

March firefighter Wayne Marshall (pictured) has scooped a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain award. Picture: Supplied/Magpas Air Ambulance

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Fly-tipping campaign urges residents to dispose of waste safely to protect countryside

Cambridgeshire’s residents are being urged to dispose of their waste safely to protect the countryside as part of a fly-tipping campaign. Picture: NFU East Anglia

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen on why she’s joined the Liberal Democrats

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen - a former Conservative - has joined the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Office of Heidi Allen

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists