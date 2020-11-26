Sue Ryder hospice launches urgent fundraising appeal to help recover Covid shortfall

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER Archant

A Cambridgeshire hospice is launching it second fundraising appeal of the year as it bids to continue providing expert and compassionate end-of-life care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (pictured), which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (pictured), which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents including in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is experiencing a £2 million shortfall and wants the local community to support its latest campaign, ‘We can’t stop’.

Allison Mann, hospice director of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said a previous fundraising appeal with government funding covered the charity’s shortfall until June this year, but with more coronavirus cases expected this winter, it requires more help.

“Coronavirus has hit us hard. Our fundraising events remain cancelled for the rest of this year and our high street shops have now closed for a second time,” she said.

“None of us expected this pandemic to go on for so long and clearly, a monthly shortfall of £2 million is unsustainable for any charity, which is why we need to ask the public to help us.”

MORE: LETTER: Sue Ryder in ‘critical need’ of PPE with ‘stocks set to run out imminently’

Ms Mann added: “All of the staff want to use their skills, expertise and experience to help patients and their families in the months ahead as well continue to relieve the pressure on the NHS.

“However, in order to keep our services running through the winter and beyond, we urgently need to secure more funding now. Please be reassured that every bit does help.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/39jlvam.

You may also want to watch: