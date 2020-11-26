Advanced search

Sue Ryder hospice launches urgent fundraising appeal to help recover Covid shortfall

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 November 2020

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER

Archant

A Cambridgeshire hospice is launching it second fundraising appeal of the year as it bids to continue providing expert and compassionate end-of-life care.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (pictured), which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDERSue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (pictured), which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents including in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is experiencing a £2 million shortfall and wants the local community to support its latest campaign, ‘We can’t stop’.

Allison Mann, hospice director of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said a previous fundraising appeal with government funding covered the charity’s shortfall until June this year, but with more coronavirus cases expected this winter, it requires more help.

“Coronavirus has hit us hard. Our fundraising events remain cancelled for the rest of this year and our high street shops have now closed for a second time,” she said.

“None of us expected this pandemic to go on for so long and clearly, a monthly shortfall of £2 million is unsustainable for any charity, which is why we need to ask the public to help us.”

MORE: LETTER: Sue Ryder in ‘critical need’ of PPE with ‘stocks set to run out imminently’

Ms Mann added: “All of the staff want to use their skills, expertise and experience to help patients and their families in the months ahead as well continue to relieve the pressure on the NHS.

“However, in order to keep our services running through the winter and beyond, we urgently need to secure more funding now. Please be reassured that every bit does help.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/39jlvam.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

We’re in Tier 2 - and here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot do after December 2

Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced the Tier system - and Cambridgeshire is on the list in Tier 2. Picture: PA Wire

Villagers issue warning after attempt to remove Christmas lights goes wrong

Doddington Christmas Lights committee have urged residents not to touch the illuminations after one of its poles was found leaning towards the road following an unsuccessful attempt to remove it. Picture: BEN JOLLEY/ARCHANT

Donut cop caught ‘effectively stealing while in uniform’ sacked

Pc Simon Read sacked for gross misconduct. He swapped bar codes for a 7p bag of carrots onto a £9.99 box of donuts at Tesco Extra in Wisbech. Picture; Terry Harris

Sue Ryder hospice launches urgent fundraising appeal to help recover Covid shortfall

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which serves residents in Fenland from its site in Peterborough, is launching a second fundraising appeal to help recover a heavy shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUE RYDER

Farming firm urges residents to dig deep ahead of national tree planting event

Paul Day (left), owner of Bramblebee Farms, is calling on residents to donate towards a native tree or a metre of native hedging in a bid to improve his site�s ecosystem. Picture: BRAMBLEBEE FARMS