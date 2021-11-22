Hospital calls on volunteers to take up winter role
- Credit: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
A hospital is calling for more volunteers to help in its emergency department as it approaches the winter months.
Carol North, head of volunteering at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital where the role is based, said this is “a great opportunity.
“This could be for anyone considering a career in the NHS or who has some spare time, likes to be busy and would like to put their time to good use.”
Duties will include helping in ambulance bays with drinks and sandwiches, talking to patients who might be scared or confused due to dementia and reassuring patients.
A taster session will be offered before the recruitment process begins.
Checks will also be carried out, including:
- A DBS check
- Provide two references
- Complete a Covid-19 risk assessment
- Be available to attend an online interview and training
- Be fully vaccinated against Covid-19
For more details, email: claire.lucia-wright@nhs.net or for further information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fjb4QS.
