Three patients at Peterborough City Hospital and another at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, have died from coronavirus disease.

Confirmation of the deaths was provided tonight (Wednesday) by Caroline Walker, chief executive of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust,

She said: “I can confirm that sadly, four patients being cared for in our trust have passed away.

“One at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and three at Peterborough City Hospital.

“All patients were over the age of 70 and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Ms Walker said: “The trust, DHSC, NHS England and NHS Improvement will not be giving out any further information on these patients.

“The media are asked to respect the wishes of the families, and the interests of staff at the hospital to avoid any disruption to operational services.”