Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

The number of patients who have died from Covid-19 related deaths in hospitals in Peterborough and Huntingdon has passed 100.

The total for both Hinchingbrooke Hospital at Huntingdon and Peterborough City Hospital has reached 102.

Both hospitals come under the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and its chief executive Caroline Walker confirmed that the youngest to die was aged 30. The oldest was 98 years old; two thirds of the fatalities were reported at Peterborough hospital.

She said all had existing health conditions and all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time,” she said.

The chief executive said the trust would not be releasing any further information on these patients.

The largest daily recorded rise in hospital fatalities in neighbouring Norfolk included 11 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn between April 24 and April 27, bringing its total number of deaths to 94.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, said; “We can confirm today that a further 11 patients – nine men aged between 76 and 93 and two women aged 90 and 92 – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital.

“Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

At 11am on Tuesday, staff joined the family of QEH healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson for a minute’s silence to remember her and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

In England, a further 552 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,301.

Specific figures for Fenland show that until April 17, there had been 18 deaths from coronavirus, 17 of them in hospital and one at home There has been no reported Covid-19 related deaths in Fenland care homes.

In East Cambridgeshire during the same period there have been 11 deaths, with four in care homes and two in patients’ own home.