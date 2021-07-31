News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Every flight is different': Lifelong hot air balloonist on the beauty of flying

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:00 AM July 31, 2021   
Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

- Credit: TERRY HARRIS

A seasoned hot air balloonist from the Fens has shared why he loves his unique hobby so much.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Having grown up with a balloonist dad in the 1970s, Gary Davies spent much of his childhood being flown in baskets as the family travelled to fetes up and down the country. 

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Naturally, he continued the family hobby and got his own ballooning licence in 2001.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Now, Gary says he flies for between 80 and 100 hours per year, travels to ballooning events across the UK and has flown in Switzerland and Germany.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"That's the beauty of it - you go with the wind," he said.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"You get a good forecast from the Met Office and that way you know roughly what direction you're going in and if there are any sensitive areas." 

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

But why does Gary love ballooning so much? "Every flight is different. 

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"And after a stressful day at work as a builder, being up in the sky looking down at 3,000 feet, it's just so unique and stress-relieving. 

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"And you have people onboard so there's the social side, too; it's about getting people up in the air that want that incredible experience.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"My friends and I often take it for granted but going up in a hot air balloon is quite high up on many people's buckets list - it has that wow factor!"

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire.

Stunning photos show hot air balloonist Gary Davies flying across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS


