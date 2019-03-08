Advanced search

Not just crime! Police rescue rogue swan 'Hot Fuzz style' after it steps out onto A47 Thorney Bypass

PUBLISHED: 15:08 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 26 September 2019

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a �Hot Fuzz style� pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a �Hot Fuzz style� pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

Chaos was caused on one of Fenland's main roads this afternoon as police attempted to trap a suspect in custody…

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a ‘Hot Fuzz style’ pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCopsPolice have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a ‘Hot Fuzz style’ pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The suspect, a swan, attempted to escape pursing officers as they ran down the A47 Thorney Bypass before they were caught.

The swan even posed for photos inside its plastic cage following the "Hot Fuzz style" high-speed pursuit on Thursday, September 26.

Police used the opportunity to tell their 6,000 Twitter followers that they do not just deal with crime in the region.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Not every day you get called to the A47 on the Thorney Bypass for a swan.

"After a short foot chase Hot Fuzz style, one swan in custody #noluckcatchingthemswansthen #notjustcrime."

The 'no luck catching them swans then' is of course a reference to the hit Simon Pegg and Nick Frost film Hot Fuzz.

A scene in the movie follows small village police officers as they attempt to catch a large white swan in similar circumstances.

Like Fen Cops, the outcome was the same. Both swans were rescued and taken home… where ever that is.

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mum pays heartfelt tribute to young ‘beloved son’ Thomas Chesser who died after crashing his motorbike in Benwick

Thomas Chesser (pictured) died in August this year after his Suzuki motorbike crashed into a tree in Benwick. Picture: Supplied/Family

Not just crime! Police rescue rogue swan ‘Hot Fuzz style’ after it steps out onto A47 Thorney Bypass

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a �Hot Fuzz style� pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets tour control room and observe 999 calls in visit to Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

3,000 jobs in Peterborough affected by collapse of Thomas Cook

Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of the 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook, which ceased trading after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

31 knives handed in during week-long knife amnesty across Cambridgeshire

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18. Picture: POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists