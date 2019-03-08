Not just crime! Police rescue rogue swan 'Hot Fuzz style' after it steps out onto A47 Thorney Bypass

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a �Hot Fuzz style� pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

Chaos was caused on one of Fenland's main roads this afternoon as police attempted to trap a suspect in custody…

The suspect, a swan, attempted to escape pursing officers as they ran down the A47 Thorney Bypass before they were caught.

The swan even posed for photos inside its plastic cage following the "Hot Fuzz style" high-speed pursuit on Thursday, September 26.

Police used the opportunity to tell their 6,000 Twitter followers that they do not just deal with crime in the region.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Not every day you get called to the A47 on the Thorney Bypass for a swan.

"After a short foot chase Hot Fuzz style, one swan in custody #noluckcatchingthemswansthen #notjustcrime."

The 'no luck catching them swans then' is of course a reference to the hit Simon Pegg and Nick Frost film Hot Fuzz.

A scene in the movie follows small village police officers as they attempt to catch a large white swan in similar circumstances.

Like Fen Cops, the outcome was the same. Both swans were rescued and taken home… where ever that is.