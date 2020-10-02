Community cafe that gives people with learning difficulties a chance to volunteer marks two years of success
PUBLISHED: 10:36 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 02 October 2020
A March cafe that gives people with learning difficulties a chance to volunteer in a working environment is celebrating its second anniversary.
Hot Pots Coffee Shop at March Community Centre was set up in October 2018 to help volunteers gain confidence and learn new skills
Kayleigh Dring, of Cambridgeshire County Council, which runs Hot Pots Cafe, said: “We have really grown in two years, from being open one day a week, to now four days a week and hoping to soon be open five days a week.
“We have gone from having only three volunteers to 12 and from just selling cakes and coffee to making paninis, toasties and jacket potatoes.
“We have hosted many charity events to try to raise money including are most recent Macmillan coffee morning where we raised £115.
“We are also pleased to be working with Time Credits Cambridgeshire to reward volunteers for their hard work.
The cafe is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am til 2.30pm.
