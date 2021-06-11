News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambridgeshire set to scorch in temperatures hotter than Ibiza

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:30 PM June 11, 2021   
People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Picture date: Saturday June 5, 2021.

Scorching weather is set for Cambridgeshire from tomorrow with Monday (June 14) predicted to be hotter than Greece and Ibiza. - Credit: PA

If you’re heading out this weekend, make sure you’ve packed your sunscreen as the region is set to be hit by scorching temperatures up to 28C.  

Starting from this evening, the boiling hot weather is set to continue throughout the weekend and into Monday, with humid days hotter than Greece and Ibiza.  

Sunday (June 13) is predicted as the weekend’s hottest day with temperatures reaching 26C (78.8F), followed by Monday at 28C (82.4F).  

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A widely sunny start to Saturday, though some patchy cloud developing by mid-morning.  

Scorching weather is set for Cambridgeshire from tomorrow with Monday (June 14) predicted to be hotter than Greece and Ibiza. - Credit: Met Office

“Prolonged sunshine expected through the afternoon. Warm or very warm inland, though slightly fresher along some North Sea coasts. Maximum temperature 25 °C. 

“Sunday to Tuesday are sunny and very warm, perhaps hot day Sunday.  

“Turning cloudier Monday, but still warm or very warm and sunny for a time. Dry, very warm and sunny on Tuesday.” 

