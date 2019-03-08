Video

Investigation underway to determine cause of Hotpoint trailer explosion in Peterborough - more than 50 firefighters helped get blaze under control

Investigation underway to find out how 52 trailer units ended up on fire last night (August 29) at the former Pedigree Petfoods site at the rear of Hotpoint on Shrewsbury Avenue in Peterbrough. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE. Archant

An investigation is underway to find out how 52 trailer units ended up on fire last night in Peterbrough, requiring more than 50 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Crews were called to the site of the former Pedigree Petfoods site at the rear of Hotpoint on Shrewsbury Avenue at around 6.57pm.

Temporary road closures were put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15.

There were no casualties.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, March, Sawtry, Wisbech attended the incident, along with a crew from Spalding, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident command unit from Huntingdon, water carrier from Ramsey, HVP supported by firefighters from Papworth and Gamlingay, a water carrier from Newmarket, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the incident support unit from St Neots and a water carrier from Fakenham, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

