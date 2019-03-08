Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE

A fire broke out inside a Fenland home over the Easter Weekend, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue have revealed.

Two crews from March were called to a home on Primrose Crescent in the town on Monday (April 22) at around 1.40pm.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was “accidental” and they returned back to the town station on Wisbech Road by 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “On Monday at 13.43pm, two crews from March were called to house fire on Primrose Crescent.

“We arrived to find the house heavily smoke logged, and a fire in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was accidental.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, we used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to our station by 2.30pm.”