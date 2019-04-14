Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY. Archant

A severe blaze has ripped through a house in March this morning – but no one has been injured.

Residents in Church Street and surrounding roads were evacuated from their homes to Neale Wade School following the incident around 9.30am.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the back of St Wendreda’s Church – which was cordoned off by officers from Wimblington Road.

Police say the property is “severely damaged” but all occupants managed to escape before the fire spread.

It is not yet known what caused it.

Inspector Matt Bill, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We were called by fire crews to the incident in Church Street this morning.

“Residents were initially evacuated to Neale Wade School as a precaution.

“Thankfully there are no injuries but the damage is expected to be severe.

“Police currently remain at the scene.”

More to follow.