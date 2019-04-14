Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

14 April, 2019 - 12:11
Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Archant

A severe blaze has ripped through a house in March this morning – but no one has been injured.

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Residents in Church Street and surrounding roads were evacuated from their homes to Neale Wade School following the incident around 9.30am.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the back of St Wendreda’s Church – which was cordoned off by officers from Wimblington Road.

Police say the property is “severely damaged” but all occupants managed to escape before the fire spread.

It is not yet known what caused it.

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Inspector Matt Bill, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We were called by fire crews to the incident in Church Street this morning.

“Residents were initially evacuated to Neale Wade School as a precaution.

“Thankfully there are no injuries but the damage is expected to be severe.

“Police currently remain at the scene.”

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

More to follow.

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Globetrotting March diamond couple celebrate 60 glorious years together

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Well this could be the last time,This could be the last time, Maybe the last time, I don’t know, oh no, oh no

Annual mixed rinks match between North Cambs Bowling Association and the Hudson Indoor Bowls Club held for the final time at the Hudson as the bowls club there is to close and is now looking for a new home. Picture; BOWLS CLUB

Chris Packham has the perfect gift for Kings Dyke Nature Reserve after it leads the way in biodiversity success

Tina Lindsay, Chris Packham�s UK Bioblitz Campaign Manager, and Phil Parker of Kings Dyke Nature Reserve, presenting local school children with binoculars for use at the reserve.Picture; SUBMITTED

Youth coach Kit Carson abused boys while at Norwich City, victims allege

Kit Carson (foreground, right) pictured with trialists heading for a football camp in Shotley, Suffolk, on February 19, 1986. Photo: Cambridge News
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists