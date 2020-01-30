Fire-ravaged house in March to be replaced with new family home

Fire-savaged house in March to be replaced with new family home. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

A house that was gutted by a blaze in March less than a year ago will be demolished and replaced with a new four-bedroom home.

The 125-year-old house in Church Street was completely destroyed by the fire in April 2019 following an electrical fault.

Proposals submitted by the Harpham family to rebuild the house were approved at the planning committee meeting at Fenland Hall yesterday (January 29).

The new house will have a large bathroom, kitchen/garden room, lounge, snug, with en-suite shower room and an office.

But planners recommended refusal, stating they were concerned there could be "potential harm" on Grade I listed St Wendreda's Church to the left of the site.

District councillor John Clark, who spoke at the meeting, disagreed with the objection, saying it would "enhance the local area".

He even referred to Tommy Walsh's eco dream house built the other side of the historic church more than ten years ago.

"I see no reason why planning cannot be approved for this as Tommy Walsh's house went through which is nearer to the church," Cllr Clark said.

"In my view it will look better and mirror image the properties that are already opposite."

