Nine houses will be built on garden land in March - despite planners fearing harm to wildlife and the landscape.

Several outbuildings will be demolished before the build takes place on Upwell Road.

A lengthy planning debate led councillors to approve the proposals at the committee meeting at Fenland Hall yesterday (January 29).

Members heard that the scheme was not supported by a biodiversity survey so the development "may impact protected species".

Cllr Anne Hay, vice chair, said: "This is a linear part of March and once we start building on a site like this, we will be setting it so others can be built on countryside."

But agent, Gareth Edwards, said it was "similar" to others approved in the area and would "complete one of the primary routes into March".

Cllr Ian Benney agreed saying it would "enhance" the area.

"Wherever you build in Fenland you are building on countryside," he added.

