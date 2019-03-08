Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next four years bringing a £17 million investment to the district.

Five “large scale sites” have been earmarked by housing association Clarion to build affordable homes – including two in March.

However, bosses say that it is too “commercially sensitive” to reveal where the developments will take place yet.

If everything goes ahead then the builds are expected to bring a £17 million investment into the district.

It comes as plans are already in place for 40 new homes in Springfield Avenue and 70 homes for Gaul Road, both in March.

Speaking at the overview and scrutiny panel yesterday (March 18), Fiona Coulson, head of new business at Clarion, said: “Our aim is to build 420 homes in Fenland across five sites as part of our ongoing commitment to the district.

“Fenland is one of our main priorities.

“We are in discussions with land owners and developers but we are looking at sites across the area, yet it would be commercially sensitive to reveal these at this point.

“Fenland is clearly one of our main priorities and we have sites in March that plans have already been lodged with.

“If we get them off the ground then £17 million will be brought into the district and we are clearly committed to bringing more homes.

“We have a very fine balance in Fenland in terms of making sure that we are buying land and making properties efficiently.”

Clarion is hoping to develop 680 houses in the region over the next year and 50,000 nationally over 10 years.

Representatives from Clarion revealed the figures as they gave their annual update at Fenland Hall.

Councillors raised issues about anti-social behaviour, tenancy agreements, hedge cutting and heating issues.

“Our priorities are always focusing on customer satisfaction, restoring confidence and building our communities to be the best that they can be,” Ms Coulson added.

A new state-of-the-art skate park which opened in Wisbech earlier this year was funded through a £30,000 grant from Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group.

