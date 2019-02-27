Advanced search

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

27 February, 2019 - 17:14
More than 100 houses will be built on agricultural land in March with up to £15,000 ploughed into easing congestion at the Peas Hill Roundabout.

The outline plans for the site next to the Meadowlands Retail Park on The Green would see an empty house demolished on Wisbech Road for access.

The masterplan submitted by haulier Tony Knowles also comes with a section 106 package of more than £1 million pounds to improve the local area.

Around £40,000 of that is set to be put towards refurbishing Riverside Practice to help with the estimated 269 new residents who would need a local practice.

The scheme was approved following a planning committee meeting at Fenland Hall this afternoon (February 27).

Councillors praised the development saying it would “enhance” the area and improve the notoriously busy roundabout by widening the road.

Cllr Sarah Bligh said: “This site is well placed to extend the town and works to the roundabout will be welcomed.

“Fenland and March need houses but we also need healthy 106 contributions like this, so I really hope this is adhered too as well.”

Cllr Dee Laws added that it was clear from the site visit that the area would be improved from houses.

However, March North ward councillor Stephen Court raised concerns over safety and the impact on local services.

“I am sceptical about this application,” he said.

“The Wisbech Road is a main route into March and there is always a lot of traffic.

“It is risky and there is a chance of an accident. I think a smaller development of around 30 houses would be better.”

Cllr Court’s fears followed objections from residents of The Green when plans were first lodged in November 2017.

Resident Amy Neville said: “Building the proposed homes would affect the wildlife that can be seen on the current land, in addition to noise, devaluing of properties, and overlooking.”

But developers insisted that they had “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from residents.

Tim Slater, speaking on behalf of the agent, said: “This is a sustainable development in a accessible location.

“We did do a community consultation in November 2017 and the output of this was overwhelmingly positive towards the application.”

The build will see a mixture of three and two bed detached and semi-detached houses.

