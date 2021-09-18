It's a family affair as planners consider five luxury homes

Published: 9:16 PM September 18, 2021

Proposals for five luxury homes in Manea which planners are recommending for refusal - Credit: FDC

Five members of the Sears family wrote to Fenland planners urging them to approve five luxury homes in Manea being proposed by......the Sears family.

The applicant – referred simply as Mr Sears – wants to build the homes east of Station Farm, Fodder Fen Road, Manea.

Planning officers say the “principle of development at this is spot is unacceptable” since it outside the village.

But it will be considered by the planning committee of Fenland District Council because of the “number of representations contrary to officer recommendation”.

Of the seven letters of support, five are from members of the family.

Robert Sears, a former Fenland councillor, believes the new housing would “join onto the existing housing to the south and is opposite existing housing and therefore would be appropriate development in this area”.

Claire Sears believes the new homes would “would join onto the existing housing to the south and is opposite existing housing and therefore would be appropriate development in this area”.

Hannah Sears believes the new homes would “join onto the existing housing to the south and is opposite existing housing and therefore would be appropriate development in this area”.

Molly Sears believes the new homes would “join onto the existing housing to the south and is opposite existing housing and therefore would be appropriate development in this area”.

Charlie Sears believes the new homes would “join onto the existing housing to the south and is opposite existing housing and therefore would be appropriate development in this area”.

Meanwhile Russell Fowler says the application is “not before time to at last bringing planning this side of the village; everything goes the other end, which is crammed in and unsightly”.

He said: “This application is a breath of fresh air, tastefully designed with open views.”

Opposed by the parish council, Fenland planning officers take the application to full committee on Wednesday with a recommendation for refusal.

Officers say seven supporting comments have been received from three separate properties in Days Lode Road, Manea.

“Some of which appear to have a connection with the applicant,” they add.

Officers say the site is in Flood Zone 3 with "the highest risk of flooding and has failed to demonstrate that it is not possible for the development to be located on a site with a lower risk of flooding.

“The development does not provide any wider sustainability benefits, as such both the sequential and exception tests fail.

“Overall, the proposed development is considered to be unacceptable and the recommendation is one of refusal.”