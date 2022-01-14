News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Housing

Video

Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:40 PM January 14, 2022
Updated: 1:05 PM January 14, 2022
This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £575,000-£600,000. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

Hidden on the outskirts of a Fenland market town is this beautifully designed barn conversion that's surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. 

Located on Whittlesey Road, March, this ‘escape to the country’ property really is the dream home you’ve been searching for. 

As you drive up to the house, you’ll be greeted with stunning views across the fields. 

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

Walking into the property, you’ll see all this luxurious home has to offer. 

From an open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room to an adjoining alfresco dining area, you definitely won’t miss those glorious evening sunset views. 

Those who take the plunge and purchase this property will benefit further from being able to relax in the evenings in a light-filled living room and enjoy stargazing in the master bedroom that has further spectacular views. 

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three receptions, lounge with fireplace, office, utility room, ground floor WC, kitchen/breakfast/dining/family room and a dressing room to bedroom one. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure
  2. 2 'Most stunning' The Chase contestant takes on fresh challenge
  3. 3 Pre-inquest reveals hedgerow visibility may have been issue in A141 crash
  1. 4 Couple up for the challenge as new high street shop launched
  2. 5 School rated 'good' for first time in 25 years
  3. 6 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
  4. 7 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
  5. 8 House fire death in Whittlesey 'accidental'
  6. 9 ‘I think it’s totally amazing’ - three family members share same birthday
  7. 10 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

It also has a double garage, off road parking to the front and private west-facing landscaped rear gardens. 

This 2,627 square-foot property has plenty of room to host family and friends. 

We spoke to the owner of the property, who has been living there for just over a year.  

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

He said: “The house was an original barn built in the 60’s and was converted around 2017/18. 

“We moved here from Wisbech St Mary in November 2020 and I think we’re the third owners but we’re coming up to retirement now and as it’s just myself and my wife living here, we feel it’s time to downsize. 

“I’d say my favourite part about the house is the peace and tranquillity. Although we’re only two miles out of March, you’re in the middle of nowhere. 

“It’s beautiful out here, the views are absolutely spectacular, especially the sunsets. 

“We’ve got a hot tub out the back and to sit out there in the evenings and watch the sun go down is just incredible. 

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

He added: “You see so much wildlife out here too. We get deer, pheasants, rabbits, all sorts.” 

“You might think you’re isolated when living here but you’re still so close to amenities in March and we have four neighbours around us as well.” 

The house is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £575,000-£600,000. 

It’s worth noting that there is no onward chain with this property – so get your offers in quick if you fancy an escape to the country! 

You can contact ABODA on 03333 440773. 

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes


March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aftermath of ram raid at Nisa convenience store, Chatteris

Cambs Live News | Video

Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Det Insp Lucy Thomson featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody documentary

Cambs Live News

‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A house on Wood Street, Chatteris on junction of Eastwood

Planning

Couple's bid to build 'incongruous' house overturned

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon