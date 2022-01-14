Video

This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £575,000-£600,000. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

Hidden on the outskirts of a Fenland market town is this beautifully designed barn conversion that's surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens.

Located on Whittlesey Road, March, this ‘escape to the country’ property really is the dream home you’ve been searching for.

As you drive up to the house, you’ll be greeted with stunning views across the fields.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

Walking into the property, you’ll see all this luxurious home has to offer.

From an open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room to an adjoining alfresco dining area, you definitely won’t miss those glorious evening sunset views.

Those who take the plunge and purchase this property will benefit further from being able to relax in the evenings in a light-filled living room and enjoy stargazing in the master bedroom that has further spectacular views.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three receptions, lounge with fireplace, office, utility room, ground floor WC, kitchen/breakfast/dining/family room and a dressing room to bedroom one.

It also has a double garage, off road parking to the front and private west-facing landscaped rear gardens.

This 2,627 square-foot property has plenty of room to host family and friends.

We spoke to the owner of the property, who has been living there for just over a year.

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

He said: “The house was an original barn built in the 60’s and was converted around 2017/18.

“We moved here from Wisbech St Mary in November 2020 and I think we’re the third owners but we’re coming up to retirement now and as it’s just myself and my wife living here, we feel it’s time to downsize.

“I’d say my favourite part about the house is the peace and tranquillity. Although we’re only two miles out of March, you’re in the middle of nowhere.

“It’s beautiful out here, the views are absolutely spectacular, especially the sunsets.

“We’ve got a hot tub out the back and to sit out there in the evenings and watch the sun go down is just incredible.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

He added: “You see so much wildlife out here too. We get deer, pheasants, rabbits, all sorts.”

“You might think you’re isolated when living here but you’re still so close to amenities in March and we have four neighbours around us as well.”

The house is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £575,000-£600,000.

It’s worth noting that there is no onward chain with this property – so get your offers in quick if you fancy an escape to the country!

You can contact ABODA on 03333 440773.

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This home situated on the outskirts of March is surrounded by incredible 360-degree views of the Fens. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, situated on the outskirts of March, really is the dream home you've been searching for. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes



