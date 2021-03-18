Disabled man’s home improvements become a ‘nightmare’

Published: 4:37 PM March 18, 2021

Steve Jones' was awarded a £30,000 Disabled Facilities Grant to carry out improvements at his home in Charlement Drive, Manea. After eight months, his garden is more like a building site. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

A disabled man awarded a £30,000 grant to make improvements to his home should be living in an annexe and enjoying the spring sunshine in his garden.

Instead, after eight months of work, the workshop that was to be converted into his living and sleeping area remains a shell.

And Steve Jones’ garden resembles a building site.

Steve Jones, and his wife Karen, say the works to improve their home have turned into "a nightmare". - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

His wife Karen said: “All we want is for this nightmare to end and for Steve to have the space he needs to be able to live his life.”

Who is to blame and what went wrong forms the core of a dispute between the couple, Fenland District Council which awarded the grant, and tradesmen.

Mr Jones, of Charlemont Drive, Manea, has health issues and travels to Hinchingbrooke Hospital three times a week for dialysis treatment.

He sleeps in the dining room and only showers a few times a week as he struggles to get upstairs to use the bathroom.

The annexe was to improve his day-to-day life and to help him have dialysis at home.

The work at Charlemont Drive started in August 2020 and is still ongoing. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

The couple feel some of tradesmen used at the outset are to blame for walking away from the job.

But they admit to having never handled such a construction project of this scale before.

And, they say, they were left to manage the £30,000 of taxpayers’ money on their own.

It was hoped Steve Jones would be living in his converted annexe by now. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

Karen said: “The annexe in its current state is unliveable.

“There’s so much still left to do, and we had no idea about some of the processes involved.

“For example, we had no idea about building regulations and that all the electrics had to be signed off before the building was habitable.”

Fenland District Council awards disabled facilities grants which help towards the costs of making changes to homes so people can continue to live there. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

Fenland District Council says it cannot comment on individual circumstances of any household in relation to the Disabled Facilities Grant awarded due to data protection and privacy legislation.

However, they pointed out that grant applicants have the option of using its care and repair service agency to manage the process for them.

“We were never given that option,” says Karen.

The annexe was to improve Mr Jones' day-to-day life and to help him have dialysis at home. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

When the grant money began to run out, the couple say they were offered a top-up loan, but it never happened.

Karen says the council has told them to supply evidence of past and planned payments to tradesmen.

This newspaper has seen an email from Steven Hammond, a private sector housing officer at Fenland Council which says: “Concerns have been raised with us about payments not having been made and/or works not having been completed which have been claimed for...

“... therefore, we require the information to ensure that our records are up-to-date and that the funding is being appropriately administered.”

Steve Jones' family say their workshop which was meant to be converted into an annexe is 'unliveable'. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Jones

Karen said: “The work started in August, and back in September I started to feel twitchy about the build.

“I went to Steve Hammond and asked whether he needed detail of what was coming in and what we were up to spend-wise.

“But he didn’t want it back then and now he does. Anyway, we’ve sent all the invoices to the council and will wait to hear what they say.”

A council spokesman explained that disabled facilities grants help towards the costs of making changes to homes so people can continue to live there.

If applicants decide to manage their project themselves, the council requires two written estimates before deciding on the cost of the works eligible for the grant.

The spokesman said: “Grant applicants are [then] required to obtain these estimates from reputable builders or installation companies.

“They themselves must determine if the contractors they ask to provide estimates are professional tradespeople, competent and capable of doing the specified works.”

He added: “Grants are to be paid only when the council is satisfied that the works have been completed in accordance with the grant approval."

He added: “It is the grant applicant’s responsibility to ensure that their building works meet the required standard.

“Grants can only be paid on provision of an acceptable invoice, demand or receipt of payment to ensure the council can demonstrate that appropriate steps have been taken to protect taxpayers’ money.”

The company that carried out the initial work declined to comment because of ongoing legal issues related to the project.