Councillor joins forces to oppose 16-homes plan

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:15 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 2:23 PM January 4, 2022
Cllr David Connor backs fight against 16 homes off Juniper Close, Doddington

Cllr David Connor (inset) has joined residents in opposing plans to build 16 homes in Doddington near the village's windmill tower (pictured). - Credit: FDC/Harry Rutter

A local councillor has joined forces with residents to oppose an estate of 16 homes for Doddington.  

Over 100 comments have been submitted to Fenland District Council, many opposed to the application from Reason Homes.  

Reason wants to build 16 homes north of 43-53 High Street, close by to Juniper Close off Wood Street.  

Heading the opposition is Cllr David Connor, who is also chair of Fenland District Council's planning committee.  

He will stand aside when the application is debated to lead the fight against it.  

Cllr Connor is also concerned that a viability report commissioned on Reason’s behalf shows they will not be able to provide any affordable housing on the site.  

“My position is clear that I’m against these plans,” he said.  

“Reason say they would be in a loss situation and not be able to give affordable houses, so what are they going to give the village?   

“I have to say virtually nothing, or just nothing.”  

Land off Juniper Close, Doddington, Cambridgeshire near to Grade II listed windmill

Doddington windmill tower is located adjacent to where plans for 16 homes off Juniper Close are being proposed. - Credit: FDC

Cllr Connor, who is also opposed to 47 homes proposed by Ashwood Homes on land east of Bevills Close, is concerned about flooding risks posed by the Reason application.  

He said: “Villagers know they need a few more houses, but it’s getting absolutely ridiculous.”  

An application to build at the Reason Homes site was refused in 1990, before a second bid was withdrawn in May last year due to concerns raised by Fenland Council’s conservation officer.  

Cllr Ruth Hufton, chair of Doddington Parish Council owns the 19th Century windmill tower, a Grade II listed building, adjacent to the site.  

She said the development of Juniper Close “caused large shards of glass to litter the ground at the base of the building” and more building work could spell further damage to it.  

Plans for 16 homes off Juniper Close, Doddington

Plans have been drawn up for 16 homes off Juniper Close in Doddington. - Credit: FDC

In a heritage statement written by Brighter Planning Consultancy, it said there will be no impact on the windmill tower from the site. 

Many residents have aired their views on the plans. 

One asked: “Why does this village have to agree to further development when we do not have the services in place to cope with it?” 

Another said that “without any upgrade to the drainage system, the problems will only get worse”. 

