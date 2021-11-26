Larkfleet Homes Ltd have sent proposals to residents for a 109-home estate in March. - Credit: Larkfleet Homes Ltd

Developers looking to build a 109-home estate say their plans are “wholly appropriate” for the area.

Larkfleet Homes Ltd have launched proposals to build “a mix of house types” on an eight-acre site off Upwell Road, March.

In a leaflet sent to residents, “a proportion” of two to five-bed homes will be made affordable, with vehicle and pedestrian access points being installed.

Larkfleet believes “the scale of development proposed is considered to be wholly appropriate to this location to support the viability of existing village services and amenities.

“There are no environmental or physical constraints which would prevent development at this site, subject to mitigation measures.”

The company also said the plans would “represent an appropriate and sustainable location for additional housing that can be delivered in the short term”.

A public consultation for the plans is being held ahead of a full planning application to be sent to Fenland District Council by the end of this year or early in 2022.

The deadline to submit your views is midnight on Monday, December 13.

To share your views, visit: http://www.upwellroad-march.co.uk/.

You can also post to: Land Off Upwell Road, March, Consultation; Marrons Planning; Shakespeare Martineau; Waterfront Plaza, Waterfront House; 35 Station Street, Nottingham, NG2 3DQ.

Larkfleet Homes Ltd, based in Bourne, Lincolnshire, aims to “provide community assets such as an enhanced public realm, open space and children’s play areas”, as well as “high quality homes for all sections of the community”.

It says it has an “outstanding record of delivering high-quality housing” in the region.