Dust from a building site in March is kicking up a storm for nearby residents. - Credit: Terry Harris

A building site is causing nightmares for those living nearby with thick dust encasing their cars and forcing them to stay indoors.

In the midst of a heatwave, the residents are asking for better dust control and have called in council officials to check their concerns.

“We have a problem with dust pollution at the back of our house and all the houses,” said Paul Hills.

His home adjoins a site in Wisbech Road, March, where work has started on 118 houses.

Partner Construction Ltd are building the homes for United Living.

"We are not trying to stop the building going ahead but the big problem has been from last Monday to Friday and carrying on today,” he said.









“Dumper trucks and diggers are up and down constantly and causing plumes of dust which have covered all our properties and cars and we are having to breathe all this in.

“Families are keeping their children in due to the dust pollution and it is causing a lot of misery.”

He said: “We have written countless emails (not just us) and even been on site but all we get is a water bowser is coming to dampen down the dust.

“Well, if it has arrived it is either in the wrong place or not even here.”

He said: “We are at the point of not knowing what to do as Environmental Health have suggested us filling out a 14-day log of the dust nuisance which is of no help at all.

“We have just sent an email to local MP Steve Barclay too.”

He added: “These stupid dumper drivers are speeding up and down two metres from our fence. Absolutely disgusting amount of dust.

“There is a tiny water bowser sprinkling what looks like a watering can spray. Pathetic.”





Pictures Paul Hills (63) and Wife Mary Hills (62) have suffered with the dust for two months with two years of work to complete. Dust from building work due to continued dry weather causes misery for community, dusty cars, conservatories and solar panels., The Green, March Monday 18 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris





Fenland Council and the contractors have been asked for a response.

The Wisbech Road scheme comprises 76 affordable rent and 42 shared ownership homes, including 2–4-bedroom houses being carried out by United Living New Homes subsidiary, Partner Construction.





The development is part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s and Fenland District Council’s plans to regenerate March.

A Fenland Council spokesperson said: "Yes, I can confirm that an Environmental Health officer is attending the site today to assess compliance."